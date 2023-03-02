You must have a short memory when you're off to a 2-6 start.

Coming off the business end of a sweep on the road by Duke last weekend and after dropping a midweek game to UTSA, the Baylor baseball team shifts its focus on turning it around. The Bears will welcome in Youngstown State in a four-game series this weekend at Baylor Ballpark.

In the words of two-way junior Kobe Andrade, the Bears are looking to leave those losses in the past.

“Yesterday's game is yesterday's game. Last week's game is last week's game,” Andrade said. “We have to focus on tomorrow. Tomorrow's game is going to be over and then we're going to focus on Saturday's game. That's the mindset we've got to go on, and just put the past in the past.”

It'll be the first meeting between Baylor and the Penguins, with the Bears' last matchup against a Horizon League squad coming at the 2018 Stanford Regional, when Baylor beat Wright State in an elimination game.

Youngstown State is 1-7 coming into the weekend. The Penguins notched their lone victory, 6-2, in last weekend's series opener against Memphis. According to Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson, they're another young squad in the process of figuring things out.

“This is a program up north that's trying to get their feet underneath them as well,” Thompson said. “They've struggled so far this year but they've got talent and they'll be coming in here trying to get after us no doubt.”

The Bears will face fifth-year righty Travis Perry on Friday night. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound hurler is 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA and is coming off a 10-strikeout outing against the Tigers last weekend. Youngstown will start righties Nick Perez and Brandon Mikos on Saturday for the doubleheader.

Meanwhile, Baylor's own fifth-year veteran Blake Helton will take the mound in the opener with sophomore Mason Marriott shifting up in the rotation for the opener of the two-game slate Saturday and lefty Cam Caley starting game two. The pitchers for the series finale are to be determined for both teams.

The pitching staff has managed to get plenty of swings and misses, tied for second in the Big 12 with 85 strikeouts while Marriott leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 13.5. The sophomore is also coming off a career-best outing after a seven-strikeout, 4.2 inning performance on Sunday.

But the Bears still have some holes to plug on the mound, totaling 50 walks, 16 hit batters and 11 wild pitches over the first eight games. Thompson hopes his pitchers will continue to develop a sharper approach to their outings.

“If you're going to pitch you've got to have a killer's mentality,” Thompson said. “We've had some guys that do well with that, but we've had some others that have obviously struggled and we've given up a lot of runs with two outs. So, it's a focus for us. We've got to have a two-out mentality.”

Another positive for the Bears was the return of junior right-hander Will Rigney. After suffering a season-ending injury last year, the former Midway star returned to action last Friday with a scoreless inning that saw him make two strikeouts.

It's been a long 10 months for Rigney but the plan is to gradually increase his time on the mound to a comfortable point.

“Yeah, I mean, it's a lot,” Rigney said. “Mechanics go into it, feeling bad some days, feeling good some days and just getting back in the groove of facing hitters. I've only faced hitters twice since (playing) Texas last year, so it's definitely been something I've had to work on but I'm feeling better and better each week. I'm just kind of focused on that.”

At the plate, the Bears have seen a semblance of good things but are still working on making consistent contact. Still a ways away from being heavy-hitters, Baylor has just two players hitting over .300 in infielders Kolby Branch (.367) and Hunter Teplanszky (.333).

Branch has slashed a team-leading 11 hits and 10 RBIs, adding to that a .567 slugging percentage. Andrade has also been producing for the Bears, with six of his seven hits on the season going for extra bases, including his first home run on Tuesday against the Roadrunners.

While Baylor came into the season holding on to a “win or learn” mentality, Thompson doesn't want his team to become allergic to the win column or get caught up solely on the end result.

“Here's the thing, I don't want you getting used to it. I don't want you showing up to the yard and that's the thought process,” Thompson said. “The thought process is on winning. But if you're just worried about the end result, then you're not taking care of what you've got to take care of.”

Bear Facts



Here is the announced rotation for the BU series against Youngstown: Friday — RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 14.14 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Perry (1-0, 5.73 ERA); Saturday, Game 1 — RHP Mason Marriott (0-1, 6.23 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Perez (0-2, 10.00 ERA); Saturday, Game 2 — LHP Cam Caley (0-2, 11.57 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Mikos (0-2, 9.90 ERA); Sunday — TBD vs. TBD.