Bears hoping to avenge loss to Oklahoma State

ESPN’s College GameDay will roll into the Ferrell Center on Saturday for the Baylor-Kansas showdown.
But that game won’t carry nearly as much significance unless the No. 7 Bears take care of business against Oklahoma State in a Big Monday game at 8 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
“College GameDay is a tremendous honor to have them here,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “It says a lot for the program, a lot for the fans, the administration, and how they take care of the College GameDay people. But Big Monday’s a great opportunity. There’s no problem being focused for that.”
Coming into the final two weeks of the regular season, Baylor still has a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions. But the Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) clearly have the inside track with a 1½-game lead over second place Baylor (22-5, 10-4) and Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4).
Baylor has the toughest remaining schedule with this week’s games followed by Texas in Austin on Feb. 28 and a regular season ending March 5 date against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center.
After hosting Kansas State on Tuesday and traveling to Baylor on Saturday, the Jayhawks play TCU twice next week March 1 and March 3 before hosting Texas on March 5.
Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday before traveling to TCU on Saturday. The Red Raiders’ final week includes a home date against Kansas State on Feb. 28 and a road game at Oklahoma State on March 5.
After dropping a 61-54 decision to Oklahoma State on Jan. 15 at the Ferrell Center, motivation won’t be a problem for the Bears. Shooting 31 percent and losing the rebounding battle, 36-27, it was arguably Baylor’s least inspired performance of the season.
“Obviously, they handed it to us the first time,” Drew said. “Coach (Mike) Boynton does a great job. They’re really athletic, can really get after you defensively. They turned us over, got a lot of easies, so we’ve got to play a lot better.”
Down to a six-man rotation against TCU on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, the Bears nevertheless put together an impressive performance as freshman Jeremy Sochan’s 17-point outburst led five players scoring in double figures.
“We’ve been inconsistent since the last time we played TCU (on Jan. 8),” Sochan said. “We just went in with a growth mindset and stayed positive. We wanted to be the toughest team, and I think we did that for most of the game.”
Drew sat guards Adam Flagler (knee soreness) and LJ Cryer (foot injury) against the Horned Frogs, so the extra rest should give them a better chance to play against Oklahoma State.
“People are a little sore, this and that, but we know we have a big game coming up,” said Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists against TCU. “So we just have to fight through it and do what we do.”
The Cowboys (13-13, 6-8) are ineligible for the postseason due to NCAA probation, but they’ve played good basketball recently with two wins in their last three games.
In Saturday’s 82-79 overtime win against Kansas State, Bryce Thompson hit four of seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points while Avery Anderson collected 20 points and seven rebounds.
In Saturday’s NCAA tournament selection committee reveal of the top 16, Baylor was projected as a two seed in the South region behind Arizona. Gonzaga was the top overall seed in the West while Auburn was the top seed in the Midwest and Kansas No. 1 in the East.
Of course, a lot can change before the NCAA tournament is announced March 13 as the Bears try to play their way into a No. 1 seed. A win over Oklahoma State on short rest would be the first step.
“I could ask them ‘Would you rather practice or play on Big Monday?’” Drew said. “And I think the answer is unanimous: 'Big Monday, let’s go.'”