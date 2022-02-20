Bears hoping to avenge loss to Oklahoma State

“People are a little sore, this and that, but we know we have a big game coming up,” said Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists against TCU. “So we just have to fight through it and do what we do.”

The Cowboys (13-13, 6-8) are ineligible for the postseason due to NCAA probation, but they’ve played good basketball recently with two wins in their last three games.

In Saturday’s 82-79 overtime win against Kansas State, Bryce Thompson hit four of seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points while Avery Anderson collected 20 points and seven rebounds.

In Saturday’s NCAA tournament selection committee reveal of the top 16, Baylor was projected as a two seed in the South region behind Arizona. Gonzaga was the top overall seed in the West while Auburn was the top seed in the Midwest and Kansas No. 1 in the East.

Of course, a lot can change before the NCAA tournament is announced March 13 as the Bears try to play their way into a No. 1 seed. A win over Oklahoma State on short rest would be the first step.

“I could ask them ‘Would you rather practice or play on Big Monday?’” Drew said. “And I think the answer is unanimous: 'Big Monday, let’s go.'”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.