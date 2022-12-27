Bears host Nicholls State as Big 12 looms

The calendar won’t even turn to 2023 before Baylor faces its first Big 12 test.

With Saturday’s date against Iowa State in Ames looming, the No. 12 Bears will get their final nonconference tuneup against Nicholls State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (9-2) can crack double digits in the win column against the Colonels (6-6). Though Nicholls State isn’t a big-name opponent like Virginia, UCLA or Gonzaga, Baylor coach Scott Drew believes his squad will face another tough matchup before diving into the Big 12.

“It definitely helps prepare you, because game after game you’re going against a quality opponent, so you have to execute and you have closer games, more real-game situations,” Drew said. “And hopefully, you’re learning and improving, and most of all hopefully you win. And that’s what we need to do before we can look to Big 12 play.”

The Bears haven’t played since a 58-48 win over Northwestern State on Dec. 20 at the Ferrell Center before leaving for Christmas break.

Though the Bears shot just 38.9 percent overall and 32 percent from 3-point range, they won with a strong defense that held the Demons to a 31.7 field goal percentage. Jalen Bridges collected 13 points and seven rebounds while Dale Bonner took over at point guard and finished with 11 points, seven assists and three steals.

Baylor guard Adam Flagler didn’t play for the second time in three games due to illness, but he’s back at practice and is expected to play against Nicholls.

“We were really blessed, got everybody back,” Drew said. “Knock on wood. It’s tough, you only have one day of practice, and (Tuesday’s) practice has to be a little bit lighter because you’re playing Wednesday. So it’s always challenging.”

Despite its .500 record, Nicholls has played good basketball most of the season. The Colonels dropped a 78-71 decision to Texas Tech on Dec. 7 in Lubbock before suffering a tight 68-66 loss to No. 21 Mississippi State on Dec. 17 in Starkville.

Drew has a lot of respect for the Colonels, who are coached by Austin Claunch as he's posted an 80-52 record in five seasons including two straight Southland Conference championships.

Last year, the Bears romped to an 89-60 win over the Colonels at the Ferrell Center.

“It’s a good, quality team, very well-coached,” Drew said. “They’ve won two conference championships. And when you’re playing teams that have a good coach and are used to winning, they’re tough to beat. Last year, watching that game, that was one of our better games of the year. We really executed, played very well.”

Senior guard Latrell Jones leads the Colonels with a 15.5 scoring average while collecting 5.0 rebounds per game and shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and is a tremendous 3-point shooter who is hitting 47.8 percent.

Junior guard Micah Thomas is scoring 10.9 points per game while leading the Colonels with 4.3 assists. Senior forward Manny Littles is averaging 8.4 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

“They’ve got three really good guards – Thomas, Huffman and Jones,” Drew said. “And again, no freshmen, a bunch of seniors, juniors and graduates. So when you have that experience, talented, used to winning, well-coached, and especially good guards, that’s a recipe for success in college basketball.”

The Bears are still working on becoming a more consistent shooting team and cutting down on turnovers.

“Our turnover percentage is not as good as it’s been, so we’ve got to keep working on that,” Drew said. “Probably our shot selection in lower-possession games still can improve. And in our rebounding, offensively and defensively, we can get better.”