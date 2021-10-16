Baylor’s pregame welcome to future Big 12 member BYU was gracious and sincere.

But once those festivities were over, the Bears showed the No. 19 Cougars just how tough it is to come into McLane Stadium and beat a hot football team.

With Abram Smith rushing for a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns and Gerry Bohanon passing for 231 yards and a score, the Bears delivered an impressive 38-24 win before a sellout homecoming crowd of 48,016 on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

The win was Baylor’s second over a Top 25 team this season after escaping in a 31-29 thriller over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 25.

After the game, the team was chanting loudly in the locker room and singing “I Got the Joy, Joy, Joy, Joy.”

“Oh man, we’re excited,” Smith said. “You know, it’s hard to win in football, so we’re excited to go out there against a great team and execute well and play to the best of our ability. ‘I Got the Joy’ the Sunday school song, we sing that every time we win and I think that started way back when.”

Now 6-1, the Bears are already bowl eligible with five regular season games remaining. It’s a major improvement over Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut season in 2020, but the Bears have much bigger goals in mind.

“Coming off a not really great season, to put in all that work and then finally seeing it pay off, I think as a team we’re excited for what we can do,” Smith said. “But there’s still a lot more ball out there to play, despite being bowl eligible now. We still feel like the sky is the limit.”

While Smith pounded away at BYU’s defense with a career-high 27 carries, Trestan Ebner came close to joining him in the 100-yard club as he picked up 95 yards on 11 carries. Bohanon hit 18 of 28 passes as the Bears amassed 534 total yards.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who served in the same capacity at BYU from 2018-20, threw a few surprises at his old team.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle switched over to fullback and scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Additionally, Doyle collected four tackles, including a sack for an 11-yard loss.

“That was a lot of fun to kind of get my chance, you talk about a sack, you talk about a run for a touchdown, you talk about a pass,” Doyle said. “And that doesn’t happen without the other 10 guys. It’s all complementary football. And we try to touch on that in every team meeting. It’s all about the team.”

Doyle’s sack was one of five for Baylor’s defense after it amassed a season-high six sacks in last week’s 45-20 win over West Virginia. Though BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit 22 of 31 passes for 342 yards, the Bears limited running back Tyler Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries.

“What allows us to be at our best is guys playing for each other and holding each other accountable and pushing each other to be their best,” Aranda said. “We talk about team, then unit, then me. I think there’s so many facets and ways that that shows up, just having a team with no superstars, having a team of no selfish units, and just people backing each other on. And I think that’s showing up.”

Controlling the ball for more than 19 minutes, the Bears dominated the first half with 305 yards and 14 first downs compared to BYU’s 134 yards and four first downs. Though the Bears led 17-7, they could have been up by a lot more.

When BYU opened the second half with Hall’s 56-yard touchdown run, it looked like some missed first-half scoring opportunities might come back to haunt the Bears.

But the Bears answered with a 78-yard drive that kicked into gear when Smith broke through the right side for 38 yards to BYU’s 20. After Smith picked up five yards to the 2, the Bears shocked the Cougars with a play they had never seen on film.

Doyle lined up at fullback and went uncovered as he caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Bohanon to give the Bears a 24-14 lead with 7:55 left in the third quarter.

Baylor’s defense then delivered a big play when TJ Franklin nailed Hall for a nine-yard loss and forced a fumble that was recovered by Jalen Pitre at Baylor’s 33.

“It was a big one,” Aranda said. “It speaks to the complementary football. It speaks to guys rising up in the moment and not getting too big. TJ is a great example of someone who has gotten better and better and better.”

The Bears quickly took advantage of the turnover as Bohanon perfectly hit Thornton streaking down the right sideline for 45 yards to the 16.

Smith did the rest as he picked up nine yards followed by a seven-yard touchdown run to extend Baylor’s lead to 31-14 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

Jacob Oldroyd nailed a 48-yard field goal for BYU to start the fourth quarter, but the Bears answered with a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Smith’s fourth-down, one-yard touchdown run to lift the Bears to a 38-17 lead with 3:55 remaining.

“That’s a pretty tough team out there, a well-respected team,” Smith said. “I feel like it was one of the games that showed our toughness.”

On their second drive of the game, the Bears let a scoring opportunity slip away after they moved 75 yards to BYU’s six. Bohanon hit Ben Sims for 27 yards while RJ Sneed made a leaping 20-yard catch on fourth-and-six.

But when the Bears went for it again on fourth-and-goal from the 6, BYU’s Payton Wilgar read Bohanon’s pass over the middle to Sims and pulled in the interception for the touchback. It was Bohanon’s first interception of his Baylor career, breaking a string of 190 straight passes without one.

With Bohanon going to Sneed again for 24 yards, the Bears moved to the 14 to set up Isaiah Hankins’ 31-yard field goal for the game’s first score with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

Following punts on their first two possessions, Hall went deep to Puka Nacua who made a leaping catch for 52 yards to Baylor’s 21.

Hall then went to Neil Pau’u, who made Baylor linebacker Matt Jones miss a tackle, for 12 yards to set up Allgeier’s one-yard touchdown plunge to give the Cougars a 7-3 lead with 12:17 left in the second quarter.

But the Bears dominated the rest of the half as they scored a pair of touchdowns and moved in position for another one.

Smith broke loose for 31 yards to the 16, but his nine-yard touchdown run was even more impressive as he powered over BYU defenders into the end zone while getting an extra push by his offensive lineman near the end.

The touchdown run finished off a seven-play, 75-yard to give Baylor a 10-7 lead with 8:54 left in the second quarter.

After Oldroyd missed a 50-yard field goal for BYU, the Bears drove 67 yards on eight plays for their next touchdown.

Bohanon’s nine-yard pass to Thornton and his 23-yard pass to Sims kicked off the drive before Doyle stepped in at fullback and powered for a two-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 17-7 with 3:36 left in the second quarter.

Surprising BYU with an onside kick, the Bears were back on offense again and moved to the 24 where they faced fourth-and-one. But BYU stopped Bohanon on a quarterback keeper with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.

