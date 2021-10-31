Bears in thick of Big 12 championship game race

The Longhorns hurt themselves when they attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-11 that blew up in their faces when Cameron Dicker was stopped for a two-yard gain at Baylor’s 47.

Then the Bears pulled off the play of the day when Smith spun away from a Texas defender and outraced everybody down the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown run for a 31-21 lead with 7:59 remaining.

“When I got the ball (a Texas defender) was right in my face,” Smith said. “I threw a little stiff-arm and spin. I got out of the tackle. As soon as I got out into open space, I saw a receiver out there. I knew I was going to feed off his block. And after running the ball so hard I didn’t think the safety was going to get the angle. It gave me that crease, and I just took it and ran with it.”

The Baylor defense did its part by holding Big 12 leading rusher Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries. The Bears played brilliantly on Texas’ final possession as a heavily pressured Thompson threw four straight incomplete passes.

When Kalon Barnes broke up Thompson’s final pass with 1:40 remaining, the Baylor fans went crazy in the stands.