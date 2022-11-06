Bears in thick of Big 12 championship game race

What seemed like a dim, shrouded path for Baylor three weeks ago has now evolved into a clear, bright road.

The Bears can get back to the Big 12 championship game, and they don’t even have to rely on anybody else to help them.

If the Bears win the next two home games against No. 23 Kansas State and No. 4 TCU along with a regular season-ending road win at No. 18 Texas, they’ll finish 7-2 in the Big 12 and return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 3.

With as many growing pains as the Bears have experienced this year, they’re standing in the exact place where they were last year when they were 4-2 in the Big 12.

Of course, last year’s team won their last three Big 12 regular games before pulling off a thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the championship game and ending the season with a defensive masterpiece in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Whether this year’s team can repeat that magic remains to be seen. But the Bears are obviously trending in the right direction with three straight wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma to improve to 6-3 overall and become bowl eligible.

It’s a much different scenario than three weeks ago after the Bears fell to 3-3 when West Virginia rallied for a 43-40 win in Morgantown to hand Baylor its second straight loss.

“I think the West Virginia loss did a lot for us from the standpoint of it makes you a little bit more mature,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It teaches you the lessons. We had two losses there and life will continue to teach you lessons until you choose to learn them. And I think we've chosen to learn those lessons. And so, you've seen that the past three weeks with three good wins.”

After Baylor held on for a 38-35 win over Oklahoma in Norman, Texas finished off a 34-27 road win over Kansas State on Saturday night to set up an intriguing final stretch for the Big 12.

TCU overcame Texas Tech for a 34-24 win in Fort Worth to take a two-game lead in the Big 12 at 6-0 while Baylor, Kansas State and Texas are all tied for second at 4-2.

November is going to be a wild ride.

Baylor has the hardest remaining schedule with Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Kansas State at McLane Stadium followed by another home date against TCU on Nov. 19 and finally the Nov. 25 season finale against Texas in Austin.

Though the unbeaten Horned Frogs clearly have the inside track to the Big 12 championship game, it’s no guarantee as they face Texas in Austin on Saturday before the road date at Baylor and a Nov. 26 home game against Iowa State.

After hosting the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns play Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 19 before finishing the regular season against the Bears.

Following Saturday’s date at Baylor, Kansas State has the most favorable remaining schedule with home dates against West Virginia on Nov. 19 and Kansas on Nov. 26.

As good as the Bears were last season, they never pulled off road wins as impressive as their 45-17 win over Texas Tech last weekend in Lubbock and Saturday’s gritty win over the Sooners.

It was just Baylor’s second win in Norman in 16 games, and they did it behind an inspiring performance by fifth-year junior Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who amassed a career-high 192 yards rushing on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Williams could have scored a third touchdown, but took a knee at the 7 following a 43-yard run that allowed the Bears to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

While the Bears beat Texas Tech, Williams was out with a head injury, the latest of many injuries that have kept the veteran running back benched much of his career. He was thankful he could get back on the field and contribute in a big way.

"The big guys up front were able to move people, and to be able to get free running lanes and get up to the secondary and make moves on those guys, it’s a great feeling,” Williams said. “We have a great O-line. I’m really grateful for those guys.”

As Williams conducted his postgame interview, loud, driving music pulsated through the walls of the Baylor locker room. The Bears earned their right to celebrate after such a rare win in Norman.

“The second (Baylor) team to come through and win in Norman, all the guys are excited, all the guys are happy,” Williams said. “We went out there and executed. It wasn’t our best game. But we found a way to win, and that’s what everybody’s excited about.”

Baylor’s defense allowed 499 yards, but made a lot of game-turning plays as Devin Lemear, Christian Morgan and Doyle intercepted passes to give the Bears eight picks in the last two weeks.

The Bears played the kind of complementary football they’ll need to finish off the daunting task of winning their next three games to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Instead of letting games slip away, the Bears are now making critical plays to win.

“There were games early on, there were times I’d be out yelling and doing stuff and I’d feel like I’m going to faint,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “You have to learn what it takes. I think a lot of that learning, we were doing some of that when we were not actually winning. There’s still that learning going on, but to be able to get the wins is a really good sign. It shows that we’re getting better and better.”