Bears in unfamiliar role as favorites at Big 12 media days

ARLINGTON – Walking into AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 media days, Baylor senior linebacker Dillon Doyle’s thoughts drifted back to one of the best memories he ever experienced on a football field.

Doyle strolled near the spot where safety Jairon McVea stopped Oklahoma State’s Dezmon Jackson inches short of the goal line to preserve Baylor’s 21-16 win last December in the Big 12 championship game.

“I balled my eyes out after that play,” Doyle said. “That was a great full circle moment for us, especially after the year we had before that. But it’s been seven months since that play, and we take off again in a couple of months. I don’t want to keep our focus on that. We’ve had our time to celebrate.”

That program-changing play helped shed a new light on the Bears.

As outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby remarked to open Wednesday's media session, Baylor has gone from the hunter to the hunted.

For the first time in the Big 12 era, the Bears have been picked No. 1 in the preseason media poll. The Bears’ highly successful 12-2 season not only included their first conference championship since 2014, but was capped by a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl that vaulted them to a program-best No. 5 final Associated Press ranking.

Those were all historic accomplishments. But throughout spring drills and summer conditioning, Baylor coach Dave Aranda has stressed to his players to put the 2021 season behind them and focus on the daily grind that could lead to another great season.

“We continue to focus on what we're doing daily, how we're doing it,” Aranda said. “I think it goes back to just the task within a task. Throughout the week, they'll be running and lifting. And so are we bringing a life energy to that. Or is there more weight I could have put on the bar, or maybe there's a few reps you didn't take.”

The Bears gathered tons more attention Wednesday than at last year’s Big 12 media days after they were picked eighth in the league following Aranda’s 2-7 2020 debut season. Though Aranda appreciated the interest, his focus was back in the Bears’ locker room in Waco.

“I think this is way cool with the lights and all the people and being asked questions can feel cool,” Aranda said. “But I think that's really not real. What's real is what's happening day-to-day in your locker room, in your weight room, in your cafeteria, how the team is handling each other or how they're handling situations and all of it. Are we becoming a player-led team? Do we still need to be a coach-led team?”

The Bears will certainly carry a much broader target on their backs this season following last year's success. They’ll also face a tougher schedule with road games at BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

Doyle believes the Bears have to fight complacency to follow up with another memorable season.

“Certainly when you win and when you lose, you’re fighting different battles,” Doyle said. “Everybody was certainly hungry coming off a 2-7 season. But then it’s a totally different battle after a successful year. You talk about fighting the complacency battle because complacency is contagious and it’s cancerous. It’s so bad for a football program.”

The quarterback battle between senior Gerry Bohanon and sophomore Blake Shapen was the biggest story to come out of spring drills.

Shapen had showed his accuracy by hitting his first 17 passes and throwing three touchdowns against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game in the second start of his career. After following with an impressive spring, Aranda chose Shapen a few days after drills ended in late April.

“I think the competition between Blake and Gerry was really strong, and the communication was always wide open and ongoing,” Aranda said. “Just at the end of it, it became apparent, especially with the spring game that Blake was our better passer.”

Aranda admits the decision was difficult after Bohanon started the first 11 games last season before a hamstring injury against Kansas State. Shapen played the next 2½ games before a shoulder injury forced him to miss the Sugar Bowl.

Aranda felt it would be fair to Bohanon to make the starting quarterback decision in the spring instead of waiting for fall camp. Weeks later, Bohanon transferred to USF.

“I just think looking at Gerry and his predicament and wanting the best for him, I think the fair thing to do was to make that move early,” Aranda said. “You walk in my house, I've got pictures of my kids posing next to Gerry. It's just kind of a crazy thing. So it was very difficult to do.”

While the Bears acknowledge the contributions Bohanon made to their 12-win season, they trust that Shapen can do the job at quarterback.

“Blake’s got a great arm and he’s a great leader,” said Baylor senior tight end Ben Sims. “These last seven months, you’ve seen him flourish and become a more influential leader. Leadership is influence, and the influence he has on guys is tremendous. Guys buy into who he is and what he says, and the kind of person he is. Guys are following Blake, and I’m really excited to see Blake play this year.”

The Bears return a veteran team that’s stacked up front on both sides with preseason all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika and offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Jacob Gall returning.

Running backs Craig Williams and Taye McWilliams and receivers Josh Cameron and Monaray Baldwin are expected to play major roles while Doyle and cornerbacks Al Walcott and Christian Morgan will be defensive leaders.

Outside linebacker Bryson Jackson expects a lot of younger players to step up defensively following the departures of All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and ball hawking safety JT Woods to the NFL.

“The past season, I give credit to those guys for the way they handled it,” Jackson said. “But this is a new team and a new culture. We have handled every day with 100 percent effort, and we’ve put the time in. Going into the season, we’ve been able to bring that focus and that intent we have and how we attack every little thing. The young guys are going to step up and help us be where we need to be in the first game.”