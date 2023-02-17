Allen Fieldhouse bombards the senses.

There are always 16,300 screaming Kansas fans who live and breathe Jayhawks basketball. Some sit so close to the court that they can eavesdrop on visiting teams’ huddles on the sideline.

The volume will be turned to 11 Saturday when No. 9 Baylor faces No. 5 Kansas at 3 p.m. in a battle of teams knotted in a three-way tie with No. 6 Texas for the Big 12 lead with five regular season games remaining.

“You look at it, the last three years, two winningest Power 5 programs, last two national champs,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “One commentator said it’s the new North Carolina-Duke rivalry. But at the end of the day, a lot of respect for Coach (Bill) Self and their program. This is just another one of those do everything you can to have an opportunity down the stretch to get a win in a tough environment.”

The Bears have gone just 1-18 at Allen Fieldhouse and 1-19 in Lawrence with the lone win coming on Jan. 11, 2020. But most of those losses came when Baylor wasn’t near the program that Kansas has been for eons.

Now they’re rivals competing at the highest level after the Bears won the 2021 national championship and Kansas captured the 2022 crown. They've gone 5-5 in the last 10 games against each other

Baylor (20-6) and Kansas (21-5) opened the Big 12 schedule in vastly different ways. But after losing their first three Big 12 games, the Bears have won nine of their last 10 in league play.

The Jayhawks opened the league with five straight wins before suffering through a three-game losing streak that included a 75-69 loss to the Bears on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center. Now Kansas has won four of its last five Big 12 games to pull into a first-place tie with the Bears and Longhorns at 9-4 with five regular season games remaining.

“We have a lot of confidence going into Allen Fieldhouse,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “I feel like we're coming to be more connected. We have Jon (Tchamwa Tchatchoua) back and he just brings a different type of energy. Guys are continuing to play within their roles, but showing how gifted they are and we're just trying to feed off each other, so it's going to be an exciting game.”

Flagler is among the veterans who have witnessed the basketball craziness at Allen Fieldhouse, so they’ve tutored their younger teammates on what to expect. ESPN’s College GameDay crew will also be on hand, making it college basketball’s premier game of the weekend.

“It's a really, really tough place to play,” said Baylor junior forward Jalen Bridges. “You’ve got to have some composure or that crowd is going to tear you apart. So just playing with mental toughness, playing for each other, not playing out of character, doing things we don't usually do. Just take care of business.”

In Baylor’s previous win over the Jayhawks in January, LJ Cryer nailed five of 11 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Flagler scored 17 and Bridges contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Bears shot just 37.1 percent but forced 15 Kansas turnovers and won the rebounding battle by a 35-33 margin. Though Kansas freshman forward Gradey Dick erupted for 24 points and guard Jalen Wilson hit 23, Baylor’s bench outscored Kansas’ subs 13-2 as guard Langston Love hit 11 points.

Baylor’s bench has grown even more productive with Tchamwa Tchatchoua returning the last four games from a major knee injury. Since the big man’s comeback, the Bears have won their last four games by an average of 13 points.

Though Tchamwa Tchatchoua has shown an expanded offensive game by hitting four of nine 3-pointers, his defense and rebounding are the most important elements he brings to the court.

“He’s a physical player,” Drew said. “His rebounding, his help side (defense), his talking on the court. He’s an elite talker, an elite physical specimen. Meaning, he’s moving people and he’s holding position, so that helps us. At the same time, I know he’s adjusted just because he’s gotten game reps now guarding different people where he didn’t have as much practice time guarding guards and different things like that.”

The Jayhawks fly into the game riding a three-game winning streak, including a home win over Texas and road wins against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Wilson is enjoying a phenomenal season as he leads the Big 12 with a 20.3 scoring average while ranking second with 8.2 rebounds per game. Dick’s 14.7 points per game rank 10th in the league while guard Kevin McCullar is averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds and forward KJ Adams is averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 boards.

Cryer is Baylor’s hottest shooter as he’s buried 12 of 19 3-pointers and scored 49 points in the last two wins over TCU and West Virginia. But Flagler has averaged 20.3 points in the last three games and freshman guard Keyonte George is still Baylor’s leading scorer with a 16.5 average despite scoring just a combined 10 points in the last two games.

“The fact is those teams are more dangerous to play,” Drew said. “If you only have one or two guys that can hurt you, usually those teams are good when they’re good. But when those guys aren’t good, they struggle. It takes a team to win. Don’t know who will be on come Saturday, but hopefully everybody’s on defensively and we’re all taking the right shots.”