Bears keep focus on field, not outside elements

Aranda goes back a long way with Cumbie, the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator. Aranda was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02 when Cumbie was playing quarterback.

“Sonny, for my three years I was there, was our scout team quarterback,” Aranda said. “I ran the scout team for our defense, so I had the scout team offense. Sonny was my guy, man. I remember all the stories and some of the weird things I say now, I would say to him then, and he would take it all in with no facial expressions. After a while, he had heard them before. Sonny is one of my favorite all-time guys.”

Aranda is confident in Baylor’s defense with the improvement it has made throughout the season. The Bears have played some of their best football in the last two weeks, limiting a dynamic Oklahoma offense to 260 yards in the Bears’ 27-14 win before holding Kansas State to 263 yards.

“It was probably our best game to date in terms of alignment and technique and effort to the ball and tackling,” Aranda said. “I was so impressed with our coaches and our players playing this well this late in the year. It’s a credit to their willingness to learn and grow, the coaches their willingness to see people, and hear people and value people. They’ve really worked to bring the best out of them.”

