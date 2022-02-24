Bears keeping in-the-moment mindset for Duke series

Boyz II Men was wrong, at least when it comes to the baseball diamond. Baseball players don’t find it hard to say goodbye to yesterday at all.
A certain short-term memory loss can serve a baseball team well. That applies for a team on either a winning or a losing streak. Success is found when ballplayers stay in the moment, and they don’t allow yesterday’s mistakes (or victories) to affect their present approach.
And so it goes for Baylor (1-3). The Bears suffered a rough home sweep against Maryland last weekend, then recovered for a 6-2 win over Houston Baptist on Tuesday for their first win. Now a new challenge awaits in visiting Duke (3-1), and the Bears don’t want to dwell on their mistakes from the season-opening series against the Terrapins.
“I really don’t talk about last weekend,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “I really don’t. I talk about the individual, what they did well, what we need to improve on, and we really try to capitalize on that. … When you don’t have a great weekend, that’s the last thing you want to do is start talking about that.”
Neither the schedule nor Mother Nature is going to cut Baylor any slack. Duke has won three of its first four, and leans on an impressive pitching staff, Rodriguez said. The Blue Devils are ranked in three of college baseball’s six major polls, including a No. 23 ranking by D1 Baseball.
Even still, the Blue Devils might not represent the nastiest challenge for the Bears. Temperatures for the first two days of the series are projected to top out at 45 degrees, and Saturday’s forecast also features a heavy chance of precipitation. Rodriguez, who as a baseball coach considers himself an amateur weatherman of sorts, said he was confident that the Bears would get this weekend’s series in, even if meant playing a doubleheader on Sunday for Games 2 and 3.
But, yeah, it’s going to be rather cool, to say the least.
“I think Coach Rod said it best after he talked about the conditions, whether it’s wind or rain or cold, it’s kind of like the tougher team wins,” said BU shortstop Jack Pineda. “We’ve definitely done some things to make us both physically and mentally tougher, and hopefully we can show that on the field. It’s really going to come down to the team that wants it more, especially (since) they’re a good team, we’re a good team, so it’ll be more mental this weekend.”
Baylor’s glovework early in the season has vacillated between excellent and erratic. Though the Bears have committed nine errors in their first four games, they’ve also turned six double plays. In fact, their season average of 1.5 twin killings per game ranks tied for third nationally at this early stage of the season.
Pineda and second baseman Tre Richardson resemble lab partners, for the middle infield combination has demonstrated beautiful chemistry.
“One thing that’s been kind of fun is being on the same team in intrasquads last year, we went at it for who was going to play short, who was going to play second,” Pineda said. “We played against each other a lot, so getting that familiarity, it feels good.
“I feel like we’ve turned a lot of double plays this year. I know that last year about three weeks into the season that was a number that was circled, because we were one of the lower teams in the country as far as double plays turned.”
Baylor led the Big 12 in batting average in 2021, but the Bears’ hitters haven’t gotten out to a blazing start thus far. They’re hitting just .241 in their first four games, though the chilly winter weather and a miserly Maryland pitching staff may have played as much a factor as anything.
Nevertheless, the Bears know that making excuses won’t aid their quest to build a winning streak. The weather won’t be any more forgiving this weekend, and Duke’s hurlers have struck out 43 batters in their first 36 innings.
The Bears say they’ve just got to block out that frostbite-type feeling in their fingers and get into the batter’s box and battle.
“We’ve got the confidence. We’ve got the right guys that are going to be able to swing the bat,” said junior first baseman Chase Wehsener. “Obviously the weather’s not great and it’s going to come down to the people that are up there that are going to fight, and who wants to get it done the most.
“We love the opportunity to get out here and play in this, it’s who going to bring the most energy and who’s going to get it done and who’s going to love being out there the most that’s going to come out victorious, ultimately.”
Bear Facts
Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (0-1, 3.00) vs. Duke RHP Marcus Johnson (0-1, 8.31); Saturday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (0-1, 5.40) vs. Duke LHP Luke Fox (1-0, 1.80); Sunday — TBD vs. TBD. … Baylor is one of three Big 12 schools playing a series against a Power 5 opponent this weekend, along with top-ranked Texas, which hosts Alabama, and No. 17 TCU, which faces Nebraska. … The last time Baylor faced back-to-back Power 5 opponents to open the season, Duke was involved again. The Bears went 3-1 in four games against the Blue Devils and Georgia in the 2010 season.