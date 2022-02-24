Bears keeping in-the-moment mindset for Duke series

Even still, the Blue Devils might not represent the nastiest challenge for the Bears. Temperatures for the first two days of the series are projected to top out at 45 degrees, and Saturday’s forecast also features a heavy chance of precipitation. Rodriguez, who as a baseball coach considers himself an amateur weatherman of sorts, said he was confident that the Bears would get this weekend’s series in, even if meant playing a doubleheader on Sunday for Games 2 and 3.

But, yeah, it’s going to be rather cool, to say the least.

“I think Coach Rod said it best after he talked about the conditions, whether it’s wind or rain or cold, it’s kind of like the tougher team wins,” said BU shortstop Jack Pineda. “We’ve definitely done some things to make us both physically and mentally tougher, and hopefully we can show that on the field. It’s really going to come down to the team that wants it more, especially (since) they’re a good team, we’re a good team, so it’ll be more mental this weekend.”