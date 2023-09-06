Baylor soccer returns to kick off a six-game homestand, starting with a contest against SMU on Thursday night.

The Bears (3-1-1) are off to their best start since 2019, coming off shutouts over LA Tech and a road win over Butler last week. Baylor has not allowed a goal in 195 minutes and second in the Big 12 with a .060 goals-against average five games into the season. BU has allowed nine goals and sport three shutouts.

The Bears have found balance offensively with six different players scoring goals, with newcomers Tyler Isgrig and Skylar Zinnecker and senior Ashley Merrill each netting two. Isgrig leads the Bears with her two scores, three assists and seven points.

Baylor is facing the Mustangs (2-20) for the 14th time in program history, trailing SMU 5-8-0 all-time. BU dropped the last meeting 1-0 on Sept. 18, 2022, but has won four of the last five matchups.

On Sunday, Baylor will take on Abilene Christian (4-1-1) for the fourth time in program history. The Bears hold the advantage over the Wildcats 2-0-1 with the last meeting ending in a draw on Sept. 15, 2019.

BU and SMU kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday from Betty Lou Mays and the Wildcats come to Waco for another 7 p.m. match on Sunday.