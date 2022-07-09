 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bears knock off Canada to reach GLOBL JAM championship game

Keyonte George

TORONTO -- Freshman Keyonte George exploded for 37 points to lead Baylor to a 93-87 win over Canada on Saturday night to reach the championship game of the GLOBL JAM.

Representing the USA, Baylor lost all three games in pool play. But the win over Canada in the tournament semifinals propelled the Bears to the finals at 6 p.m. Sunday against Brazil, which beat Italy, 79-56, in the semifinals.

George hit 12 of 21 shots, including four of eight 3-pointers, and made several key plays in the closing minutes.

Dale Bonner collected 16 points and six assists while Jalen Bridges hit 10 points for the Bears. Dantwan Grimes scored 10 points while dishing out seven assists. Caleb Lohner contributed eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.

