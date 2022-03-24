Bears know Big 12 wins are slippery, so they're hoping for firmer grasp in Norman

Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez is an avid outdoorsman, so he can probably appreciate an analogy of the Bears’ opening Big 12 series being “the one that got away.”

Well, maybe not appreciate it as much as understand it.

The Bears came out of the TCU series licking their wounds a bit, because they know they let the middle game of the series slip away. In that one, Baylor took an 8-5 lead into the ninth but the bullpen struggled to throw strikes, fueling a Frog rally in the ninth and an eventual TCU win in the 11th inning.

But here’s a nice twist on the fish story. The Bears (11-9, 1-2) refused to let that loss spiral, and came back to both salvage a satisfying win from the series Sunday, as well as hook a whopper of a walk-off win over UTSA on Tuesday.

“Obviously it’s tough, but more than anything the bounce-back on Sunday was huge,” Baylor sophomore pitcher Chandler Freeman said. “What the pitching staff was able to do over the course of nine innings was big.”

Though the Baylor bullpen has endured some occasional struggles, the staff’s overall results haven’t been bad. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 in team ERA at 3.86 and its 43 walks allowed are the lowest total of any conference team. Such production strengthens Rodriguez’s confidence that as the season progresses, the team’s relievers are going to be just fine. In fact, prior to the TCU series the coach declared that they had “started to figure some things out” with regard to bullpen roles.

“They were figuring some things out,” Rodriguez reiterated on Thursday. “But, that’s kind of part of this game as well. You can still have a bad outing. But, at the same time, you’re going to have to find a way to overcome it.

“I talk to our guys all the time about doing hard things. And what I mean by that is pretty simple. I can’t put you in a situation where you’re going to be facing TCU in the bottom of the ninth inning in practice. I just can’t do that. You have to go and be able to do that, understand what your body is going through, what your feelings are, how quickly you can overcome that and be able to executing everything you need to get done.”

This weekend’s series at Oklahoma (12-7, 0-0) will mark Baylor’s first true road weekend series of the year. The Bears traveled to Houston for the Shriners College Classic earlier in the year, but those neutral-site contests against three different opponents don’t feel quite the same.

“On the road, it’s a little more hostile,” Baylor second baseman Tre Richardson said. “Everybody is coming out to get you on the road. At home people want to take that home-field advantage from you, but on the road you’re expected to lose every single time you go on the road. So, just going on the road and taking care of business from the get-go, and making it known that the environment doesn’t faze you and just going out there and playing the game that you know.”

Richardson has been on a tear at the plate of late. The third-year sophomore from Kingwood is hitting .458 (11-of-24) over his last five games, raising his season batting average to a team-best .313 to go along with 20 runs, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Though Baylor’s offense started sluggishly this season, it’s starting to do more damage. The Bears cranked out 31 hits in the final two games of the TCU series. They’ll try to keep the pressure on a Sooner pitching staff that owns a 5.26 team ERA, next-to-last in the conference.

Rodriguez would love nothing more than to see Baylor’s hitters catch fire and ignite a road series win over the Sooners. But baseball is a funny games, and sometimes you have to win in weird ways. To wit: the Bears managed a two-run, ninth-inning rally in their 3-2 win over UTSA without the benefit of a hit, winning it on a bases-loaded walk from Jack Pineda.

Those kinds of wins may be the most gratifying of all, Rodriguez said.

“Sometimes you need to win ugly,” the coach said. “Sometimes, you get 17 hits and your pitchers give up three hits and you win 9-0, those games are easy to enjoy. But, sometimes, the games where you have to execute, you have to have guys get on base, you have to be able to get a bunt down to score a run when you need to, those are the games where it’s exciting, because guys are executing in the moment and in the time where you need it to be executed. That’s what I really like to see out of our guys.

Bear Facts

The pitching matchups for the Baylor-Oklahoma series are: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-2, 1.30 ERA) vs. OU LHP Jake Bennett (1-0, 0.90); Saturday — BU LHP Kobe Andrade (2-0, 2.57) vs. OU RHP David Sandlin (2-1, 5.09); Sunday — BU RHP Will Rigney (1-0, 3.10) vs. OU LHP Chazz Martinez (2-2, 2.81). That’s a change from Baylor’s recent weekend rotation, as Andrade takes over for Jake Jackson (2-2, 7.20) in the Saturday role. … The Friday night pitching matchup sets up as a humdinger, featuring the Big 12’s ERA leader in OU’s Bennett against the guy with the third-best ERA in Baylor’s Thomas. … This series marks Oklahoma’s conference opener, as only Baylor and TCU played in the Big 12’s opening weekend.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.