Bears know who they are as Texas Tech series arrives

It could be viewed as an existential question, and when Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez was hit with it he paused and patiently considered his response.
Who are the 2021 Baylor Bears?
Just beforehand, Rodriguez had talked about how the players have a better understanding of who they are and how they fit into their roles here in late April than they did, say, at the start of the Big 12 season. So, the “who are you?” question seemed like a natural follow-up.
And after a beat, Rodriguez offered up his answer.
“That’s an interesting question. Who are they?” the coach said. “When you look at us overall, we don’t have these flame-throwing pitchers. But overall we’re a well-rounded team. We don’t have your first rounders, maybe, this year like we had in the past that are highlighting a lot of things. I think that’s a good thing, because it forces a lot of guys to play well, to do things right and just do what they’re asked to do. They’ve done a good job of that so far.”
As Baylor (24-12 overall, 5-7 Big 12) prepares to take on 10th-ranked Texas Tech in Lubbock this weekend, the Bears know they’ll need to be the best version of themselves. The Red Raiders (26-8, 7-5) lurk in third place in the Big 12 standings behind co-leaders TCU and Texas. And Tech’s lineup is fully capable of sending an opposing pitcher’s confidence fluttering off into orbit, along with the baseball. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 with 54 home runs on the season, 23 more than the Bears.
Some might chalk up Tech’s fences-clearing pop to Dan Law Field, which plays like a launching pad. But Rodriguez dismissed that idea. Around the Big 12, the ballparks offer up similar conditions, he said.
“I’ll be honest, it seems like every park in our conference is like that. Even ours,” Rodriguez said. “The wind is going to blow, that’s kind of a given in all parks in this conference. Even in Kansas, it was doing the same thing. For us, it’s just a matter of not really paying attention to the wind but just focusing on what we’re supposed to do. If they hit some balls out, that’s fine, but we’re going to have that same opportunity as well.”
Baylor catcher Andy Thomas, whose 42 RBIs rank third in the conference, said it’s never a good idea to step into the batter’s box with a swing-for-the fences mindset. It doesn’t matter how tempting it might be.
“My freshman year, when we went up there (to Lubbock), I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to go up there and hit the ball in the air.’ But, you don’t really have to think that way,” Thomas said. “You can hit a line drive and it will go out. I think that if we just stick with our approach and hit the fastball — they like to throw a lot of fastballs — so, if we can get up there and be on time and be ready for the fastball, I think we’re going to be really successful.”
Baylor has won its past two conference series over West Virginia and Kansas after opening league play with just one win in six contests against the Longhorns and Horned Frogs. Tech more closely resembles the first two teams that the Bears faced than the last two, considering it’s an in-state rival, a Top 25 club, and one of the top teams in the Big 12 standings.
Such a matchup just brings more opportunity, the Bears said.
“We want to go in there and prove something,” Thomas said. “Go beat the best and be ranked the best. That’s what we want. We want this. We want to strike first, we want to strike hard. We’re going to go in there and get three wins, that’s what our expectation is.”
You’ve got to admire the pluck, but wins in Lubbock never come easily. Tech and Baylor have waged a highly competitive series over the decades, but it’s very much favored the home team. The Red Raiders own a 56-27 all-time mark over the Bears in Lubbock.
If Baylor somehow could scratch out a series win, it would go a long way toward the Bears’ NCAA tournament hopes. One recent bracket projection published by D1Baseball.com had Baylor making the field as one of the last five teams in, as a No. 3 seed sent to a projected regional in Ruston, Louisiana, hosted by Louisiana Tech.
If overcoming the ballpark and its occupants wasn’t enough, Baylor will also have to deal with a likely large and rowdy crowd in Lubbock. Texas Tech opened up capacity to “an anticipated 75 percent” this season at 4,432-seat Dan Law Field, though at the team’s last weekend Big 12 home series against TCU, the Red Raiders drew a total announced attendance of 12,760 for the weekend, very nearly a sellout every time.
“I think that’s how it always is in Lubbock,” Baylor pitcher Jimmy Winston said. “But it’s fun to play, and this team can adapt to stuff like that very well.”
Bear Facts
Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (4-2, 1.95) vs. Tech LHP Patrick Monteverde (6-1, 2.24); Saturday — BU RHP Hayden Kettler (3-2, 3.99) vs. Tech RHP Micah Dallas (1-2, 3.66); Sunday — TBA for Baylor vs. Tech LHP Mason Montgomery (2-1, 3.66). … Baylor will be looking for its first series win over Texas Tech since 2018, when the Bears took two of three in Waco. Sixth-year BU head coach Steve Rodriguez is 5-8 against the Red Raiders since arriving at Baylor.