Bears know who they are as Texas Tech series arrives

Some might chalk up Tech’s fences-clearing pop to Dan Law Field, which plays like a launching pad. But Rodriguez dismissed that idea. Around the Big 12, the ballparks offer up similar conditions, he said.

“I’ll be honest, it seems like every park in our conference is like that. Even ours,” Rodriguez said. “The wind is going to blow, that’s kind of a given in all parks in this conference. Even in Kansas, it was doing the same thing. For us, it’s just a matter of not really paying attention to the wind but just focusing on what we’re supposed to do. If they hit some balls out, that’s fine, but we’re going to have that same opportunity as well.”

Baylor catcher Andy Thomas, whose 42 RBIs rank third in the conference, said it’s never a good idea to step into the batter’s box with a swing-for-the fences mindset. It doesn’t matter how tempting it might be.

“My freshman year, when we went up there (to Lubbock), I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to go up there and hit the ball in the air.’ But, you don’t really have to think that way,” Thomas said. “You can hit a line drive and it will go out. I think that if we just stick with our approach and hit the fastball — they like to throw a lot of fastballs — so, if we can get up there and be on time and be ready for the fastball, I think we’re going to be really successful.”