Bears' Lightfoot wins national honor
First a national record, now a national award.

Baylor junior pole vaulter KC Lightfoot was named the National Athlete of the Week Tuesday by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Lightfoot cleared a world-leading and NCAA record-setting vault of 19-5.75 (5.94 meters) in last weekend’s Corky Classic in Lubbock.

“It means a lot knowing that all of my hard work throughout the pandemic is finally getting time to show through,” Lightfoot said. “National Athlete of the Week is a big accomplishment. I’m excited that the season started off well, and hopefully I’ll clear a 6-meter bar sooner rather than later.”

Lightfoot and the Bears will next compete at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday in College Station.

