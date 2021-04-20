Bears long in the tooth in secondary

Baylor’s defense intercepted 12 passes last season as Texada, Brown and Barnes picked off one apiece. They would all like to increase those numbers while also breaking up more passes and tightening their coverage skills.

“I expect us to take it to the next level,” Brown said. “A lot of turnovers, I expect that to continue and get better with that all around. Coach Curtis is helping a lot in our ball skills, making sure we locate the ball and making sure that we have equal opportunity with the receiver to go get the ball and not just be turned around, so we can make a play and help our defense to get the ball back to our offense.”

Led by Pitre’s two interception returns for touchdowns, Baylor’s safeties had considerable success forcing turnovers in 2020. Both JT Woods and Christian Morgan are back for their senior years after they each intercepted three passes last season.

“Last year, I think they did a tremendous job just as far as alignment, assignment, doing their job, knowing their job,” said Baylor safeties coach Matt Powledge. “Lots of production out of those guys. You really dial in and kind of get a magnifying glass out and look at some of those games, and there probably could have even been more production.”