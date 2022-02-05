Bears, Longhorns don't have to wait long for rematch

Run it back.
Anyone who’s ever spent a not-so-leisurely Sunday afternoon at the park or in the gym playing full-court hoops with friends and, well, whoever shows up, recognizes the phrase.
Let’s play again and see if our side can change the results.
That will be No. 13 Texas’ mindset as it hosts No. 9 Baylor at 3 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Sunday. Because of a reshuffled schedule due to Baylor’s COVID-19 health and safety pause in early January, Baylor and Texas will be playing for the second time in three days.
Baylor won the first go-round, 75-63, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center. The Bears had a big student section cheering them on, wearing BU bucket hats they had been given for showing up at the game on a chilly night.
By beating the rival Longhorns, Baylor bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Will it be Texas’ turn to bounce back on its home court?
“It’s kind of where we are right now in this whole deal and it works out that way,” Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer said. “I know our kids are going to be excited about the challenge.”
First-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen is trying to continue the Bears’ run of 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. It was a roller coaster for Baylor through the first half of conference play, but the Bears (16-5, 6-3) are close behind Iowa State and Oklahoma in a tie atop the standings at 8-2.
Texas (15-5, 5-4) is another game back and probably needs a victory over Baylor to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 title.
But both teams are headed for the NCAA Tournament and that’s the kind of vibe Sunday’s rematch could bring with it.
Although Baylor will be playing their third game in five days, the stakes plus the two squads’ familiarity might just cancel out any fatigue issues.
“I think the good part was there’s not a lot you have to say to our players in terms of this rivalry, in terms of getting them up for the rivalry,” Collen said after the Bears’ win on Friday night.
The Horns and Bears will no doubt dissect the film of Friday’s game to get ready for Sunday. There’s not much mystery to it, though. Baylor would like to stay out of foul trouble and Texas would like to make a few more shots around the basket.
Bears center Queen Egbo fouled out after playing just 14 minutes in Friday’s matchup. Schaefer admitted Egbo’s length was a problem for Texas inside when she was in the game. But the Horns couldn’t get much done even though Egbo wasn’t in the game very long.
Could that be the Bears advantage on the road?
“Queen was great,” Collen said. “She was plus-16 (in the plus-minus during minutes played statistic) in almost 14 minutes, so her plus-minus was awesome. She just was in foul trouble. Queen should be fresh for Sunday.”
Texas outrebounded the Bears, 34-30, which included the Horns’ 16 offensive rebounds. The problem for Texas was that even when they gave themselves a second or third chance from point-blank range, the Longhorns didn’t put the ball back in the basket very often. Texas shot 37.4% from the field and compounded that by giving up 20 turnovers.
Schaefer pointed out that Baylor scored 21 points off turnovers in the first half and just four in the second half. He liked that trend.
But Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith scored 11 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter. Texas didn’t have much of an answer for Smith at crunch time.
“I kind of felt fresh,” Smith said. “I feel like coming off of a loss you always play with a little bit more energy just because you don’t want to feel that feeling again.”
Of course, that feeling will reside on the Longhorns’ bench on Sunday.