Bears, Longhorns don't have to wait long for rematch

First-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen is trying to continue the Bears’ run of 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. It was a roller coaster for Baylor through the first half of conference play, but the Bears (16-5, 6-3) are close behind Iowa State and Oklahoma in a tie atop the standings at 8-2.

Texas (15-5, 5-4) is another game back and probably needs a victory over Baylor to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 title.

But both teams are headed for the NCAA Tournament and that’s the kind of vibe Sunday’s rematch could bring with it.

Although Baylor will be playing their third game in five days, the stakes plus the two squads’ familiarity might just cancel out any fatigue issues.

“I think the good part was there’s not a lot you have to say to our players in terms of this rivalry, in terms of getting them up for the rivalry,” Collen said after the Bears’ win on Friday night.

The Horns and Bears will no doubt dissect the film of Friday’s game to get ready for Sunday. There’s not much mystery to it, though. Baylor would like to stay out of foul trouble and Texas would like to make a few more shots around the basket.