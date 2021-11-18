Bears look for breakthrough road win at Kansas State

Bill Snyder built it and they came.

Once among the worst programs in college football, Snyder took over at Kansas State in 1989 and masterminded one of the most remarkable rebuilding jobs in the history of the sport as he transformed the Wildcats into a consistent winner.

Snyder retired following the 2018 season, but Kansas State is still a program to be reckoned with under former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman. And Bill Snyder Family Stadium is still a tough place to play with 50,000 passionate fans cramming into the place.

“They do a great job of bringing that energy,” said Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre. “It does get really loud at K-State. They do pack the house. Their fans do a great job supporting their team. They’re doing well right now, so they’ll definitely come and root for their team on Saturday.”

The Bears pulled off a 31-12 win over the Wildcats in their last appearance in Manhattan in 2019, their third win in four games there. But beating the Wildcats on the road is never easy, and they’ll come into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game hot with a four-game winning streak to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.