Bears look for quick rebound against West Virginia

One of the best things about Big Monday games is that teams have an opportunity to rapidly put an agonizing loss behind them.
No. 4 Baylor doesn’t want to dwell on its defensive lapses in Saturday’s 87-78 loss to unranked Alabama. The Bears want to quickly get back to playing aggressive defense like they did in last Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Kansas State.
The Bears will host West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center in what will likely be a physical game.
“Hopefully after a loss, there’s nothing you want more than to get out there and get that taste out of your mouth,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So that’s a blessing playing on Monday. And then at the same time, after Monday, it gives us a little more rest, recovery, and then we can get a couple practice days in, which we need with guys coming back.”
Baylor (18-3, 6-2) played against Alabama without guard LJ Cryer, who missed his third game this season when he aggravated his right foot that he broke prior to the season. One of the best 3-point shooters in the country and Baylor’s leading scorer with a 13.9 average, Cryer’s status for Monday’s game is uncertain.
Drew and his staff have had to shuffle the playing rotation for several weeks as Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo have also dealt with injuries.
Back for his second game after missing four with an ankle injury, Sochan played superbly against the Crimson Tide as he collected a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
“There were times during the game where I felt winded and tired,” Sochan said. “But I felt really good. I’ve been training to stay in shape.”
After missing two of the last three games with a tailbone injury, Akinjo struggled with his shooting as he hit four of 13 shots. While he dished out seven assists, he committed six of Baylor’s 16 turnovers.
However, Akinjo played better in the second half to help the Bears get back into the game.
“It’s kind of like when a quarterback comes back and they have the ball so much, it affects everybody’s feel and flow,” Drew said. “It’s a little tougher when you get a guy like him coming back, versus someone who’s playing off the ball more. I thought the last 10 minutes when we made that run, that was the James that we had seen before the injury. And hopefully, going forward, we can get everybody firing on all cylinders for the stretch run in conference.”
The Bears were coming off a two-game losing streak when they pulled off a 77-68 win over West Virginia (13-7, 2-5) in Morgantown on Jan. 18.
Playing without Akinjo and Sochan, Cryer erupted for a career-high 25 points while Matthew Mayer poured in 20 in an impressive Baylor road win.
“I thought we were really focused and locked in,” Drew said. “I thought we did a great job on scouting report. Matt and LJ really made a lot of shots, and the offense did a good job getting them those looks.”
The Mountaineers have lost five straight games, including Saturday’s 77-68 loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville. Guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 18 points and guard Taz Sherman hit 15 in the loss to the Razorbacks.
“Coach (Bob) Huggins, is a hall of fame coach,” Drew said. “So we’ve got to be ready to go and we’ve got to do exactly what we did last time in terms of limiting some of their key guys from getting hot, because when they do, it’s hard to stop them.”