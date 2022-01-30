Bears look for quick rebound against West Virginia

One of the best things about Big Monday games is that teams have an opportunity to rapidly put an agonizing loss behind them.

No. 4 Baylor doesn’t want to dwell on its defensive lapses in Saturday’s 87-78 loss to unranked Alabama. The Bears want to quickly get back to playing aggressive defense like they did in last Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Kansas State.

The Bears will host West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center in what will likely be a physical game.

“Hopefully after a loss, there’s nothing you want more than to get out there and get that taste out of your mouth,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So that’s a blessing playing on Monday. And then at the same time, after Monday, it gives us a little more rest, recovery, and then we can get a couple practice days in, which we need with guys coming back.”

Baylor (18-3, 6-2) played against Alabama without guard LJ Cryer, who missed his third game this season when he aggravated his right foot that he broke prior to the season. One of the best 3-point shooters in the country and Baylor’s leading scorer with a 13.9 average, Cryer’s status for Monday’s game is uncertain.