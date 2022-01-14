Bears look to get back on track against Cowboys

“Dale’s somebody who doesn’t try to do too much,” Drew said. “He plays good defense and offensively takes care of the basketball, and is quick enough to get to spots on the court and create offense for his teammates.”

When the Bears lost to the Cowboys in last year’s Big 12 tournament, All-America freshman guard Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 25 points. He went on to become the first pick in the NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

But guard Avery Anderson is back for the Cowboys after scoring 20 against the Bears, and is averaging a team-high 10.8 points this season. Forward Kalib Boone collected 10 points, six rebounds and six blocks against the Bears last time, and is averaging 7.4 points so far this year. Oklahoma State’s leading scorer is guard Bryson Williams, who is averaging 11.1 points with 3.1 assists per game.

Oklahoma State will play its third road game in five days after dropping a 70-60 decision to West Virginia on Tuesday in Morgantown and a 78-57 decision to Texas Tech on Thursday in Lubbock.

The game against the Red Raiders was a makeup for the Jan. 1 game that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Oklahoma State.