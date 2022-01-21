Bears look to sweep series against Oklahoma

Akinjo leads the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game and is tied with Cryer for Baylor’s scoring lead with 13.9 points per game. But Drew said Adam Flagler did a solid job against West Virginia as Baylor’s main ball-handler as he collected seven assists to complement his 14 points.

“I’m very comfortable,” Flagler said. “Whenever we’re in practice, when we’re playing against each other, I’m always the primary ball-handler. Obviously, it’s an adjustment being out there on the court, but it was nothing that was too much. My teammates kept encouraging me, telling me to just play my game. I’m glad we won.”

Both Cryer and Mayer nailed five 3-pointers against the Mountaineers. After playing sparingly as a freshman last season, Cryer has been the Big 12’s most accurate 3-point shooter as he’s hit 47.4 percent by nailing 45 of 95 shots.

“Definitely we knew he was a great shooter,” Drew said. “The speed in which he gets his shot off has improved. His range has improved, and that’s allowed him to get more quality shots off. At the same time, he’s improved his ability to play off the bounce because he can get to the rim. People can’t just load up on him. I think all those have kind of lent to him being one of the best shooters in college basketball.”