Bears look to sweep series against Oklahoma

When Baylor played Oklahoma for the first time this season, James Akinjo was on fire as he tied his career high with 27 points while dishing out five assists.
But even with Akinjo’s outburst, the Bears had trouble putting away the Sooners in an 84-74 win on Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center.
With both Akinjo and Jeremy Sochan questionable with injuries, the No. 5 Bears will face a much bigger challenge as they go for the sweep of the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.
That doesn’t mean the Bears (16-2, 4-2) won’t go into Norman with considerable confidence. Despite both players missing Tuesday’s game in Morgantown, the Bears knocked off West Virginia, 77-68, behind career-high performances by LJ Cryer with 25 points and Matthew Mayer with 20.
“Obviously James and Jeremy, that’s two key pieces,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But at the same time, it’s allowed other players a chance to play and step up. Will they play, I don’t know. Each day it’s something different. Praying for health, but some days it looks good, some days it looks like it will be a little bit. So we’ll wait and see.”
Sochan has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Akinjo missed his first game against West Virginia after taking a hard fall last week against Texas Tech.
Akinjo leads the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game and is tied with Cryer for Baylor’s scoring lead with 13.9 points per game. But Drew said Adam Flagler did a solid job against West Virginia as Baylor’s main ball-handler as he collected seven assists to complement his 14 points.
“I’m very comfortable,” Flagler said. “Whenever we’re in practice, when we’re playing against each other, I’m always the primary ball-handler. Obviously, it’s an adjustment being out there on the court, but it was nothing that was too much. My teammates kept encouraging me, telling me to just play my game. I’m glad we won.”
Both Cryer and Mayer nailed five 3-pointers against the Mountaineers. After playing sparingly as a freshman last season, Cryer has been the Big 12’s most accurate 3-point shooter as he’s hit 47.4 percent by nailing 45 of 95 shots.
“Definitely we knew he was a great shooter,” Drew said. “The speed in which he gets his shot off has improved. His range has improved, and that’s allowed him to get more quality shots off. At the same time, he’s improved his ability to play off the bounce because he can get to the rim. People can’t just load up on him. I think all those have kind of lent to him being one of the best shooters in college basketball.”
The Sooners (12-6, 2-4) have dropped three straight games, but the last two went to the wire. After dropping a 59-58 decision at TCU last weekend, the Sooners let a 12-point second-half lead get away in Tuesday’s 67-64 home loss to Kansas.
Drew has been impressed by how efficiently the Sooners run their offense under first-year coach Porter Moser. The Sooners rank second in the Big 12 with a 49.5 field goal percentage and fourth with a 34.0 3-point percentage.
“Their field goal percentage is outstanding,” Drew said. “They get a lot of points and shots at the rim and the charge circle area. They do a great job moving and cutting without the ball.”
The Sooners feature a balanced offense that was evident in the first game against the Bears as forward Tanner Groves collected 13 points while former University High School star guard Umoja Gibson and forward Jalen Hill each scored 12.
Since it’s only been 18 days since the first meeting against the Sooners, the Bears feel like they know them well. But Drew also expects to step into the Lloyd Noble Center against a highly motivated Oklahoma squad.
“The good thing is the scout’s not nearly as long from a standpoint they’ve only played a couple of games since your game, so you’ve done the prep before your game,” Drew said. “But at the end of the day, it’s hard beating people twice. Human nature takes over where a team that’s been beaten is usually a little more motivated, and the team that’s won usually not. So you’ve got to guard against that.”
Breaking a two-game losing streak was huge for the Bears with their win over the Mountaineers, especially since they’ve faced two road games this week.
“I really feel like that was a good reset for us,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “It was just a reset point where we can start building up something else and keep on getting better. And it showed us that doing the right thing and competing at the highest level as we can, can keep on getting us wins.”