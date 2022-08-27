Bears looking for leaders to emerge

Baylor’s Big 12 championship season was constructed in a lot of ways: Dave Aranda’s person over player culture, a coaching staff that taught all the right things, and experienced players willing to learn and adapt.

But one aspect stood above all else. The Bears had go-to player leadership unsurpassed by any team in the league.

All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard were leaders who not only delivered on the field, but were vocal, veteran players who had their teammates’ backs.

Switching from linebacker to running back for his senior year, Abram Smith was the epitome of the unselfish player who sacrificed for the team, and produced the best rushing season in school history with 1,601 yards.

Starting for the first time, fourth-year junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon’s gregarious personality made him a natural leader. Senior running back Trestan Ebner was a fifth-year starter that teammates could go to for advice.

With those players gone, Aranda needs different players to step into leadership roles as the Bears begin their final week of preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany at McLane Stadium.

“The issues for us are really strong leadership that left from last year, and growing some leaders,” Aranda said. “All the way back to what leadership is, there’s been a lot of work with that, and it’s ongoing. We probably won’t know until we know.”

Fifth-year senior linebacker Dillon Doyle appears to be the heir apparent to take over the prominent leadership role on defense.

Doyle is Baylor’s top returning tackler, and his knowledge of the game and respect from teammates are off the charts. Perhaps more than anything, Doyle wants to be a leader that his teammates seek out for advice and inspiration.

“I would say it’s a responsibility, but I think it’s just serving the guys kind of around me,” Doyle said. “It’s asking what they need, it’s asking if I can help them do anything to help them learn the defense better, if I can help them with a technique here or there. And when I ask those questions, I really want to answer the question.”

Doyle didn’t have to look far for leadership role models: Pitre and Bernard are experts in the field.

“I’m just having that kind of teacher’s mindset once you know the material, and helping everyone around you,” Doyle said. “I got that from Jalen Pitre, I got that from Terrel Bernard. That’s kind of the culture we’ve built at Baylor. And I’m just really proud to be a part of that, and to be a part of that servant leadership mindset that Coach Aranda preaches.”

The biggest man on the team could also carry a big leadership stick.

Coming off an all-Big 12 sophomore season, Siaki “Apu” Ika should be one of the best noseguards in the nation this season. One of the funniest players on the team with remarkably nimble dance moves at 6-4 and 358 pounds, Ika has an infectious personality that teammates are drawn to.

But sixth-year senior Chidi Ogbonnaya expects the whole defensive line to step into leadership roles, including fifth-year senior transfer Jaxon Player, senior TJ Franklin and junior Gabe Hall.

“Us and the O-line, we’re the oldest out of the entire team,” Ogbonnaya said. “We’re going to have to lead from up front if we want to get to where we want to go.”

The Baylor offensive linemen feel the same way since preseason all-Big 12 picks Connor Galvin and Jacob Gall along with Grant Miller and Khalil Keith all returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility.

Starting his fifth season at left tackle, Galvin was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year last season and returned to Baylor to sharpen his skills for the 2023 NFL Draft. Gall transferred from Buffalo while Miller came from Vanderbilt last season, and now both are starting their second seasons for the Bears up front.

“I’d really just say how comfortable we are with each other, kind of the synergy or the chemistry we have,” Miller said. “I think that’s the biggest thing about having older guys, especially now that we’ve had some experience together, too.”

Since he was named starting quarterback over Bohanon in the spring, third-year sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen has worked on his leadership skills to complement his sharp passing ability.

He’s made a point to be more vocal when necessary and let his teammates know they can count on him.

“He’s come a long way since the beginning of summer, he’s become more vocal, he’s become more influential,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “He’s been texting me, asking me to do all these things with him now. He’s been stepping out of his shell and wants to become the best leader he can be.”

A preseason all-Big 12 choice, Sims is another highly respected player for the Bears. Of course, more leaders could emerge as the season progresses. As last season proved, great player leadership is essential to building a championship team.