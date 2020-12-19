Bears looking to build strength, unity over offseason

Both senior running back Trestan Ebner and senior offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson are planning to return to Baylor. More players are expected to make decisions on their future in the upcoming weeks.

“I think overall, there are really two things,” Aranda said. “There’s the NFL on one side, and then there’s just, maybe this isn’t for me, maybe there’s a better fit out there. It’s just recognizing and seeing them and who they are as a person and what they bring. Seeing their importance to our team and to me, and kind of the vision for what’s next and what’s coming, and seeing if they can get on board with that.”

Time to bulk up

Though COVID-19 continues to be an issue, college coaches are hopeful the 2021 offseason won’t be impacted like 2020. For Aranda, one of the most immediate priorities is to get the Bears in the weight room and build strength.

Gaining strength will be huge for an offensive line that struggled throughout the 2020 season. The Bears rank last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game and didn’t produce a 200-yard runner.

The line also had difficulty protecting Brewer as Baylor’s 3.44 sacks allowed per game rank ninth in the league.