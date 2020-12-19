Bears looking to build strength, unity over offseason

With COVID-19 serving as the conductor, Dave Aranda’s first season as Baylor’s head football coach began with the cancellation of spring practice followed by hours and hours of remote Zoom conferences.
When the Bears finally returned to campus in the summer, they found themselves in catch-up mode following the lost spring.
The Bears never really caught up throughout 2020.
The bumpy ride continued through the fall with three early COVID-19 related game cancellations. An offense that never ran the ball consistently and key season-ending injuries to players like all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams were too much to overcome.
The Bears showed a lot of fight in a number of close losses, but those setbacks eventually weighed on the team.
COVID-19 rose up again two days before last weekend’s season finale against Oklahoma State when the Baylor football facilities had to be shut down.
With 47 coaches, players, staff members and football personnel suffering from a combination of coronavirus, injuries and other issues, Baylor’s dismal season-ending 42-3 loss to the Cowboys at McLane Stadium brought the final curtain down on a stressful one-of-a-kind season that no one would ever want to repeat.
A 2-7 record is far from what the Bears expected coming off a highly successful 11-3 season in 2019 that included their first trip to the Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
But if any season should come with an asterisk, it’s 2020 because of the unprecedented virus-related circumstances that everybody was forced to grind through just to play football games.
“The weight of all of it is heavy,” Aranda said. “The players with their families, especially when they’re so close to their families, all the separation that occurs. When you think of people and the connection, and no man’s an island, with COVID you’re creating islands for guys. Losing doesn’t help any of it. It just adds another layer.”
Though the season just ended a week ago, there have already been a lot of changes.
Four-year starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced that he will transfer for his final season of eligibility. Due to COVID-19, the NCAA ruled that the 2020 season won’t count against the players’ eligibility. Any player can transfer to another school and be immediately eligible next season instead of having to redshirt.
Senior running back John Lovett announced that he will transfer while senior defensive end William Bradley-King is preparing for the NFL draft.
Both senior running back Trestan Ebner and senior offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson are planning to return to Baylor. More players are expected to make decisions on their future in the upcoming weeks.
“I think overall, there are really two things,” Aranda said. “There’s the NFL on one side, and then there’s just, maybe this isn’t for me, maybe there’s a better fit out there. It’s just recognizing and seeing them and who they are as a person and what they bring. Seeing their importance to our team and to me, and kind of the vision for what’s next and what’s coming, and seeing if they can get on board with that.”
Time to bulk up
Though COVID-19 continues to be an issue, college coaches are hopeful the 2021 offseason won’t be impacted like 2020. For Aranda, one of the most immediate priorities is to get the Bears in the weight room and build strength.
Gaining strength will be huge for an offensive line that struggled throughout the 2020 season. The Bears rank last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game and didn’t produce a 200-yard runner.
The line also had difficulty protecting Brewer as Baylor’s 3.44 sacks allowed per game rank ninth in the league.
“What we have to do, No. 1, is get stronger, whether it’s in our benches or cleans or our squats,” Aranda said. “We can make some really big gains in the strength department. I think the ability for all of us to be together from the beginning and to go through winter with the strength and the conditioning piece is important.”
All eyes will be on the quarterbacks during spring drills. Redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno will be challenged by sophomore Gerry Bohanon, freshman Blake Shapen and early enrollee Kyron Drones after he signed with Baylor out of Pearland Shadow Creek High School on Wednesday.
Though Baylor will miss Brewer’s experience, Aranda feels confident with his group of quarterbacks.
“I feel strong about the depth that’s there and the arms that we’ve got, the people that we have, the work ethic that they’ve got,” Aranda said. “We’re really looking forward to a great competition and an open one and a fair one. And I think that having a true winter and spring and a summer, we’re hopeful that we can have all those, that by the time we get to fall that we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
The quarterbacks will have an array of skill people surrounding them like receivers RJ Sneed, Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks and Jared Atkinson. The running game has the potential to be better with redshirt freshmen Qualan Jones, Williams and Jonah White showing promise.
The Bears added Dartmouth grad transfer receiver Drew Estrada on signing day. The former Texas schoolboy star from Argyle made 110 catches for 1,418 yards in four college seasons.
“Getting to know Drew and just the maturity that he has, the strength and the character that has, that comes across right away just when you’re talking to him,” Aranda said. “As a receiver, to play outside and inside, that flexibility I think as a player was the big tell. As a player, he has the ability to play special teams in the return game, to be on cover and rush units as well. The maturity and character that he brings tops it off.”
Ebner’s versatility as a kick returner, receiver and runner will be welcomed again. He was named Big 12 special teams player of the year after averaging 32.2 yards on 19 kick returns, including a pair of touchdown returns against Kansas.
Baylor’s defense was solid throughout the 2020 season and should be even better next season with young linemen like TJ Franklin, Josh Landry, Brayden Utley and Ryan Miller gaining experience this season.
With all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard coming back after a shoulder injury forced him to miss the last four games, Baylor’s linebacking crew should be one of the best in the nation.
Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre is coming off an all-Big 12 season in which he made 60 tackles with 13 for loss and two interception returns for touchdowns. Middle linebacker Dillon Doyle will be back, while Abram Smith looks to build on his final four games in which he collected 46 tackles following Bernard’s injury.
Except for the season-ending blowout loss to Oklahoma State, Baylor’s secondary was superb throughout the season. They’ve got a talented corps returning with safeties J.T Woods and Christian Morgan and cornerback Kalon Barnes. If senior lockdown corner Raleigh Texada returns, Baylor will be even stronger in the secondary.
More practice = more tackles
With the benefit of spring drills, Doyle believes the defense will perform at a high level in 2021.
“As much as any of us know the defense, nobody has mastery over it yet,” Doyle said. “So we'll all continue to get better in every area. That's definitely a process we look forward to. We view ourselves as an improvement-based program, a developmental program. We'll continue to learn and grow.”
All the Baylor players recognize the need to play with more consistency and improve at finishing games. The only close win the Bears pulled out this season was a 32-31 decision over Kansas State on Nov. 28 when John Mayers hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.
“There are times where you can see how great of a team we can actually be on both sides of the ball,” Smith said “We have to attack that this offseason. Of course, there's always room to get a little bit bigger.”
In addition to Drones and Estrada, December signees planning to enroll in the spring include Humble Summer Creek receiver Elijah Bean, West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown, George Ranch receiver Javon Gipson, Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan and Manor safety Devin Lemear.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve got some really great character kids coming in early,” Aranda said. “The benefit of coming in early is 'Hey where do I park, where do I sit, how does this go, how does a weight lifting session work, what does a tutoring session look like?' They’ll have the ability to attack those things and make friendships with the team as we’re kind of coming together.”
While 2020 will always be marked by the impact that COVID-19 had on the college football landscape, Aranda felt like his players began to form a bond in his first season. He liked the character the players showed even if the results were far from that they wanted.
“The focus on character, the focus on how that’s going to drive a process, and just getting the everyday to-do list down right and one thing at a time and win today, I feel like that’s there,” Aranda said. “I feel like the ability to look out for other people and to be there for other people, there’s a good nucleus there. I think it’s probably not as clean as what you would like it to be in terms of the scoreboard. But I feel like there’s been progress with that.”
