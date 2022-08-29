Bears looking to establish strong identity in season opener

Baylor proved to all skeptics that it can finish strong last season, but Dave Aranda would like to see a faster start in 2022.

Nobody would have predicted a Big 12 championship after watching the Bears stumble through a season-opening 29-20 win over Texas State in San Marcos.

Aranda wants his squad to begin creating a strong identity from the opening kickoff in Saturday’s 6 p.m. opener against UAlbany at McLane Stadium. It was a major topic during Aranda’s recent meeting with his coaching staff.

“We talked about identity,” said Aranda during his Monday press conference. “There’s a jazz musician who said, ‘Jazz is simple, but simple ain’t easy.’ It would be great to really be good at the ‘simple ain’t easy’ part. I think there’s a fair amount of teams that maybe struggle with that part. For us to really make an impact in that area would be ideal.”

Though the Bears evolved into one of the best teams in the country by the end of last season, they were clearly a work in progress against Texas State. Of course, they were coming off Aranda’s 2-7 debut season, and weren’t yet a confident, experienced team.

This year’s squad should have a leg up since the Bears return 12 starters and numerous other veterans who know how to win following a 12-2 season.

“A lot to be desired from a year ago, first game,” Aranda said. “I think for sure there’s going to be strong energy to start the game. But, depending on where the game is . . . we’re struggling to get in it, we’re ahead of it, regardless of where it is, we want to really continue to build energy, so that our sideline is winning the battle of sidelines, and that our team is out there performing and getting better as the game goes.”

The No. 10 Bears will have a monumental edge in talent over the Great Danes, the first FCS team they’ll face since a 56-17 win over SFA to open the 2019 season. UAlbany, which is coming off a 2-9 season, replaced Louisiana Tech on Baylor’s schedule after both schools mutually agreed to cancel the game in January.

Baylor’s schedule will ramp up quickly with a road date against No. 25 BYU on Sept. 10 in Provo, Utah. Aranda wants to see leadership spread by his players throughout the team, not just in position groups.

“In the past, in the summer particularly, there might be one way an old guy on the team says something,” Aranda said. “There might be one way a young guy on the team says something. There might be one way a skilled player says something. There might be another way a lineman says something. And I think they’re all, at times, kind of talking to their own particular little crowd. So I think maybe to broaden that group and to maybe be connected to others outside of maybe your unit and/or locker room neighbors, I think builds team.”

All eyes will be on third-year sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen, who earned the starting job over Gerry Bohanon following spring drills. Aranda watched Shapen become more of a vocal leader as preseason camp progressed.

“There have been times when practices haven’t been to what they should be, and Blake calls out people,” Aranda said. “It’s been really good.”

Baylor’s running game will have a new look with junior Taye McWilliams taking over the starting role and fifth-year junior Craig “Sqwirl” Williams expected to contribute heavily after experiencing knee issues throughout his career, and missing time in preseason camp.

“Craig had about a week there when he was off the field,” Aranda said. “He came back from a scare with his knee. He’s been great. There is a calmness and a real strong maturity with him that attracts a lot of the guys to him. They see how he handles all the ups and downs of that particular day or week of football. I think he’s one to look out for. I’m excited about his progression right now.”

It remains to be seen how many running backs the Bears will use during the game. Junior Qualan Jones, freshman Richard Reese and converted fifth-year senior receiver Josh Fleeks are also in the backfield mix.

“That position room I would still say has probably been the most improved from where they were at the start of the fall to the first game of the season,” Aranda said. “I’m excited about that progression.”

Coming off the Big 12 championship season, the media picked Baylor as the league’s preseason favorite. But Aranda hasn’t seen the lofty prediction go to the Bears’ heads as he’s constantly been impressed with their work ethic.

“Anytime we’re in a meeting or out on the practice field, it’s been way intentional,” Aranda said. “I think there has been a good focus and a good connection with the team to not get outside the lines with it.”

BEAR FACTS

Baylor will honor former Tribune-Herald sports editor Dave Campbell, who died last December, at football games throughout the season. An empty seat will be reserved in his name in the McLane Stadium press box.