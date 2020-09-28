Bears looking to get O-line depth back on WVU road trip

West Virginia produced 353 yards against Oklahoma State but managed only a touchdown and two field goals. Doege hit 20 of 37 for 285 yards and a touchdown but was sacked five times. Though Brown rushed for 104 yards, the Mountaineers finished with only 68 yards on the ground due largely to negative yardage on sacks.

“What stands out is just their skill, their speed at running back and their speed at receiver,” Aranda said. “Doege’s got a great feel for the game, so I don’t see him making a lot of throws that are unwarranted. I see him putting the ball where it needs to be.

"I think their running back (Brown) is a tough runner, he’s got great vision. If we lose a gap or we lose an edge, they’re a big stretch team, then he can eat up some yards pretty quick.”

Aranda was pleased with the overall performance of Baylor’s defense as Kansas converted only four of 14 first downs.

Baylor safety Christian Morgan was ejected from the game for targeting when he tackled Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels in the first quarter. During Sunday’s team meeting, the Baylor coaching staff talked at length about trying to avoid late hits that can produce costly penalties or suspensions.