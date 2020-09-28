Bears looking to get O-line depth back on WVU road trip

Following their season-opening 47-14 mauling of Kansas, the Baylor players presented Dave Aranda with the game ball to recognize his successful head coaching debut.
On Sunday, Aranda’s game ball ended up in his son’s hands.
“My son’s been playing catch with the game ball,” Aranda said. “So I talked with my wife about getting it back and putting it in a case or something.”
The Bears awarded Aranda the game ball after an impressive complete team performance against the Jayhawks on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
They hope to deliver a similar performance in their first road game against West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday in Morgantown.
The Bears played at a high level in all three phases of the game against the Jayhawks. Trestan Ebner was named Big 12 special teams player of the week after becoming the first player in school history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Baylor’s defense limited the Jayhawks to 328 yards and produced four sacks, including 2.5 by linebacker Terrel Bernard. Baylor’s offense improved as the gambe progressed as Ebner scored on a one-yard run and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer.
Baylor should have more offensive line depth against the Mountaineers since Aranda anticipates center Xavier Newman-Johnson to return after missing the opener. Aranda is hopeful tackle Jake Burton and guard Blake Bedier will also return. All three starters were unavailable for the Kansas game, but Baylor officials didn’t reveal specific reasons.
“We’re anticipating having Xavier back, so we’re excited for that,” Aranda said. “Xavier gives us the ability to make IDs, there’s a toughness and a football intelligence that comes with having him in there. We’re still in a wait and see mode with Blake and Jake, so we’re hopeful that we’ll have them for Saturday.”
Aranda believes a team’s most improvement often comes from the first to second week, so he’s hoping that theory applies against the Mountaineers, who dropped to 1-1 following their 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.
The Bears will also have to work with COVID-19 protocols wherever they go. West Virginia will only allow essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff to be admitted to Milan Puskar Stadium.
“Anytime with us, being the first time out, just how we handle travel, how we handle meetings at the hotel, how we handle a Saturday morning, how we handle a Friday night,” Aranda said. “Those are all details that can add up. The more clear and precise those things are, the more settled I think we are come game time.”
The Mountaineers romped to a 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky in their Sept. 12 season opener in Morgantown as Jarret Doege hit 19 of 25 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Both Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia produced 353 yards against Oklahoma State but managed only a touchdown and two field goals. Doege hit 20 of 37 for 285 yards and a touchdown but was sacked five times. Though Brown rushed for 104 yards, the Mountaineers finished with only 68 yards on the ground due largely to negative yardage on sacks.
“What stands out is just their skill, their speed at running back and their speed at receiver,” Aranda said. “Doege’s got a great feel for the game, so I don’t see him making a lot of throws that are unwarranted. I see him putting the ball where it needs to be.
"I think their running back (Brown) is a tough runner, he’s got great vision. If we lose a gap or we lose an edge, they’re a big stretch team, then he can eat up some yards pretty quick.”
Aranda was pleased with the overall performance of Baylor’s defense as Kansas converted only four of 14 first downs.
Baylor safety Christian Morgan was ejected from the game for targeting when he tackled Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels in the first quarter. During Sunday’s team meeting, the Baylor coaching staff talked at length about trying to avoid late hits that can produce costly penalties or suspensions.
“What we talked about with Christian is you’re coming like this and if you’re getting a quarterback that’s starting to slide, much like that late fair catch, you’ve got to be able to maneuver out,” Aranda said. “Anytime you’re talking about a quarterback, you’ve got to be really aware of it. Anytime that you’re dealing with a sideline, you’ve got to be aware of late hits and that or hits outside the sideline.”
BEAR FACTS – In addition to being named Big 12 special teams player of the week, Trestan Ebner was the co-winner of the Paul Hornung Award for versatile play along with Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Ebner became the first player in Big 12 history to return a kick for a touchdown, catch a scoring pass and make a touchdown run in a single game.
