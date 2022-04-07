Bears looking to make a (twin) killing in Morgantown

Maybe by continuing to rack up double plays, Baylor can make a twin killing of wins this weekend at West Virginia.

And, hey, a triple play would be even better.

If the Bears (16-12 overall, 2-4 Big 12) have proven exceptional at anything this season, it’s in turning two. They are tied for second with Oregon among all college baseball teams with 30 double plays on the season, behind only New Mexico, which has produced 39 double plays. As a former middle infielder himself, Steve Rodriguez loves to see it.

“My entire career as a player and as a coach, you really value defense,” said the Baylor coach. “I know it doesn’t really sell tickets. But, usually, when you have poor defense it has a large outcome on the result of a game. … So, with the amount of work we put into our defensive play, knowing what Tre (Richardson) and Jack (Pineda) are able to do up the middle, pretty much at the top of the nation in turning double plays, it’s really impressive watching their ability, how well they work together and the confidence they give our pitchers knowing that anytime a ball is hit we’ve got a chance to turn two and hopefully get out of an inning.”

Baylor’s double-play prowess may be more significant than ever this weekend in Morgantown. The Mountaineers rank second nationally with 99 stolen bases — what Rodriguez deemed “video-game numbers” — and on a potentially wet turf, the ball is going to get to the infielders in a hurry. Thus, the Bears want to keep WVU (17-10, 2-1) off the basepaths as much as possible, because that’s where the Mountaineers are most dangerous.

Pineda and Richardson have developed a smooth rapport in the middle infield for the Bears, keying the propensity for twin killings. That has emerged with time and repetition. Last year they swapped places midway through the season, with Pineda shifting to shortstop and Richardson taking over at second base. But now they’ve been in those spots for a full year, and it shows.

“A lot of experience. You learn from last year,” said BU ace Tyler Thomas, one of the hurlers benefiting from that slick infield defense. “Obviously last year, we struggled a little bit, had some errors a little bit. They ended up trading places about halfway through the season. But, I think now that they’ve settled in, they got comfortable, they’ve been there practically a whole year now, it just comes natural.”

Of course, the task of trying to prevent West Virginia from reaching base falls mostly on BU’s pitching staff. That has been less of an issue for the Bears’ starters and far more of a struggle for the inexperienced and inconsistent bullpen. Baylor’s current three weekend starters of Thomas, Kobe Andrade and Will Rigney sport a collective ERA of 2.67; the rest of the staff comes in at 5.77.

“Let’s be honest, the consistency part is going to be the big key for all of our guys out of the bullpen,” Rodriguez said. “We put guys out there, they have a great outing, we put them back out there, they start to struggle a little bit. So right now it’s a matter of giving them glimpses to have some success, then maybe we can get another guy in there to do the same thing.”

West Virginia won’t make it easy on the Bears. The Mountaineers captured an impressive road series win over then-No. 10 TCU last weekend in Fort Worth and they’re especially tough at Monongalia Ballpark, where they’ve won seven of eight games on the season.

It’ll also be something new for just about every BU player. The Bears haven’t made the trip to Morgantown since 2018, when they took two of three to win the series. They were scheduled to travel to West Virginia in 2020, but that trip was one of the casualties of the COVID-19-halted season.

“I believe I’m the only guy who’s gone,” Thomas said. “I actually started on Sunday against them, my freshman year (a 6-2 Baylor win). So, it’ll be fun to go back and get a little rematch.”

Baylor could desperately use a series win after dropping each of their first two Big 12 matchups against TCU and Oklahoma. There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but the Bears don’t want to leave any possible wins on the table. They finished just out of the NCAA tournament last year, and they don’t want to experience that feeling again.

The sense of urgency is now.

“I will say this very simply — early in the Big 12 is not a right comment for me,” said Rodriguez, in response to a question about it still being early in Big 12 play. “We’re in the Big 12. It’s not early, it’s not late, we’re not in the middle. It’s the Big 12. We need to start winning games every single game. It’s that simple.”

Bear Facts

Baylor will trot out its normal weekend starting pitching rotation of Thomas (4-3, 1.59 ERA) on Friday, Andrade (2-0, 2.52) on Saturday and Rigney (2-0, 4.40) on Sunday. The Mountaineers will counter with right-hander Jacob Watters (2-1, 2.08) on Friday, left-hander Ben Hampton (4-2, 3.14) on Saturday and right-hander Zach Bravo (3-0, 4.13) on Sunday. … Preseason All-America centerfielder Jared McKenzie is starting to percolate at the plate, as he is hitting .426 (20-of-47) in his last 11 games. McKenzie tied a career high with four RBIs in Baylor’s 11-6 loss at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.

