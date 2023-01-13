Bears looking to protect own house against Oklahoma State

For Baylor to three-peat as Big 12 champions, it has to protect its own house much better than the last two home games.

The Bears dropped an 88-87 to No. 17 TCU and a 97-95 overtime thriller to No. 11 Kansas State at the Ferrell Center before notching their first Big 12 win with Wednesday’s 83-78 decision over West Virginia in Morgantown.

Though it’s still very early in the race, a third loss at the Ferrell Center would go a long way toward killing Baylor’s championship dreams. The Bears host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m.

“I think we have such a talented team that, at the end of the day, if we're doing everything we need to do and we're kind of asserting ourselves on the court the way we should, I don't see why we couldn’t win every single Big 12 game from here on out,” said Baylor forward Caleb Lohner.

That’s easier said than done considering how brutal the Big 12 is from top to bottom. With the win over the Mountaineers, the Bears (11-5, 1-3) are no longer at the bottom of the standings since West Virginia and Texas Tech are both 0-4.

But Baylor is also a long way from the top as Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State are all 4-0.

However, the road win over the Mountaineers gave the Bears some much needed confidence that they can pull out a close game in the country’s toughest conference.

“Definitely winning breeds confidence, it gives you pep in your step and excitement for your hard work showing up,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve been grinding, working hard. It doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a win. But definitely I feel our team is a better team going through the adversity, and hopefully the rest of the season we can continue to learn from that losing streak of things that we can’t have happen if we want to win.”

Averaging 81 points, the Bears have been one of the best offensive teams in the Big 12 all season. Nobody was hotter against West Virginia than freshman guard Keyonte George, who scored a career-high 32 points, including five of nine from 3-point range and seven of nine free throws.

“I think it was a selfless effort by the team, and we found the hot shooter at the time,” Drew said. “And Keyonte did a great job getting it to the rim. He can put a lot of pressure on the defense getting to the rim, getting to the free throw line. And that makes him a lot tougher to guard when he does that.”

But defense has been an issue as Baylor ranks last in the league by allowing 70.3 points per game. However, Drew believes the Bears showed better defense against West Virginia than previous Big 12 games as the Mountaineers shot just 38.3 percent overall while hitting eight of 24 3-pointers.

“We’re controlling what we can control better,” Drew said. “We’re sprinting back, not giving up as many gaps and easy buckets in transition. We’re taking better care of the basketball, we’re doing a better job making things tougher for people on the defensive end.”

Drew even installed a zone in the first half, a defense that was once a staple for the Bears that they haven’t played much in recent years.

“Whatever it takes,” Drew said. “I think again the coaches’ job is always to adjust to their personnel and sometimes you don’t know what you need to adjust to until you get in the fire. Definitely baseball pitchers have got to have more than one pitch, and I know with us the zone has been good in the past.”

In stark contrast, Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3) features the Big 12’s second-ranked defense by allowing 61.8 points per game. However, the Cowboys’ offense ranks last in the league by allowing 68.6 points per game.

However, 7-1 center Moussa Cisse hasn’t played the last two games due to an ankle injury. Cisse was named Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2021-22, and leads the league this season with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. If he plays, it will be much more difficult for the Bears to score in the paint.

“Whenever you’re the defensive player of the year in the Big 12, that means you’re elite,” Drew said. “He’s an elite shot blocker, rim protector, finish. He’s active, he gets steals. So he’s somebody that just makes it why their defense is sixth in the nation, because they’re so tough to score on in the paint and at the rim.”

The Cowboys feature a balanced offensive attack led by guards Bryce Thompson with 11.6 points per game and Avery Anderson with 10.4 and forward Kalib Boone with 10.3. Boone is also a valuable rebounder who is averaging 5.6 boards.

Like Baylor, Oklahoma State’s only Big 12 win has been against West Virginia. However, the Cowboys have come close in their three Big 12 losses, including a 69-67 heartbreaker against No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 31 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

“They’re an athletic team and coach (Mike) Boynton does a great job with his team, always getting them to play hard and compete, mixing up things,” Drew said. “It’s a team like everyone in the Big 12, you change one or two possessions and now you’re 3-1 or 4-0.”