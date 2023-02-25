When freshman sensation Keyonte George limped into the locker room with a first-half ankle injury, Baylor could have let a bad start and bad karma turn into a 40-minute train wreck against Texas.

Instead the Bears ratcheted up their intensity and played some of their best collective basketball of the season.

Little-used senior guard Dale Bonner came off the bench to score 13 points and deliver a pair of key steals while Jalen Bridges contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots as the No. 9 Bears rallied for an 81-72 win over the No. 8 Longhorns before a loud, dialed-in crowd of 10,499 on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor coach Scott Drew said he didn’t know the seriousness of George’s right ankle injury and didn’t know if he’d be ready for Monday’s game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. But Drew didn’t expect it to be a long-term injury.

“I don’t know how bad his ankle is or how long he’ll be out, but I do know one thing is coaches really appreciate and value toughness,” Drew said. “He had a 102-degree fever (on Friday) and I didn’t think he’d play. He gave it a go, wanted to give it a go, and there was no way he was missing it. I know sometimes people say today’s culture is a little softer than previous ones. Keyonte is not that guy. So credit him. As far as when he’ll be back, it will be soon because he’s a tough kid.”

After consecutive road losses to No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Kansas State, the Bears (21-8, 10-6) badly needed a win over the Longhorns (22-7, 11-5). Baylor had plenty of motivation after dropping a 76-71 loss to the Longhorns on Jan. 30 in Austin.

The Bears are a long shot to win their third straight Big 12 title since they trail the Jayhawks by two games and Texas by one with two games remaining. But their superb all-around performance under tough circumstances against the Longhorns is the kind they need to play deep into March.

“You definitely want to finish strong and finish with confidence, finish on a high note,” Drew said. “But I’ll be honest, look at Iowa State, they didn’t finish strong last year and they were great in the Sweet 16. So it’s one game at a time with 18, 23-year-olds. You just hope that you can stay focused and everybody’s bought in, and we’ve had a great group all year long.”

After a rough start offensively, the Bears shot 50 percent overall, nailed nine of 19 3-pointers and won the boards by a whopping 37-25 margin.

Nobody delivered a more inspiring performance than Bonner, who played a great deal earlier in the year but had only registered double-digit minutes once in the last 12 games with 18 minutes in the first meeting against Texas.

“Dale Bonner played a lot early, was out of the rotation, but was an unbelievable teammate and supported his team, but kept working on his game and stayed ready,” Drew said. “Today I couldn’t be any more happy and pleased for him. Defense is contagious. You see someone playing that hard and making great plays, it encourages everyone else, too.”

Not only did Bonner hit four of six field goals, including two of three 3-pointers, he dished out four assists and made Baylor’s defense better with his knack for stepping into passing lanes for steals.

“Just come in and have energy, have a presence,” Bonner said. “That’s my job whenever I come into the game, I just want to continue to try to do that. Control what I can control. Whenever they swung the ball I just tried to get in the passing lane.”

Fifth-year Baylor center Flo Thamba battled hard in the paint all afternoon, collecting a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

“A lot of energy,” Drew said. “I tell you (on Friday) he had a tremendous practice. He dunked on somebody, and I haven’t seen that since maybe his freshman year. But I think he really had great juice, great passion. He really worked hard out there.”

The Bears trailed 18-4 when George limped out of the game with 11:34 left in the first half. But instead of moping following the loss of their leading scorer, the Bears responded with a 25-5 run.

“He’s young, he has loads of energy,” Bridges said. “So when he went out, we just tried to bond together and pick up that energy that he would be out there providing, and really just locking in on defense, get stops and it just changed the game around for us.”

Langston Love pulled the Bears out of a six-minute scoring drought by burying a 3-pointer. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua drew a foul and hit both free throws before LJ Cryer nailed a running bank shot to cut Texas lead to 18-11.

Jabari Rice answered with a 3-pointer and Dylan Disu scored inside for Texas en route to a season-high 24 points. But the Bears responded with an 18-0 run to open up a 29-23 lead with 1:12 left in the first half.

Love banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc before Adam Flagler hit a fadeaway jumper and Thamba scored on a drive to the basket. Flagler then came back with a 3-pointer.

After Bridges blocked Christian Bishop’s shot, Thamba tied the game at 23-23 with a pair of free throws.

Tensions began to show as Bonner used his forearm on a drive against Bishop, and both were called for technical fouls.

Bridges continued to play aggressive basketball as he drove for a basket, drew a foul by Disu and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 26-23 edge with 3:04 left in the first half.

With Texas missing 10 straight shots, the Bears continued to thrive as Bridges rebounded Flagler’s missed shot and slammed it through the hoop to open up a 29-23 lead.

The Longhorns pulled into a 29-29 tie early in the second half on Tyrese Hunter’s drive to the basket, but Cryer, Flagler and Tchamwa Tchatchoua buried 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 47-38.

Then Bonner sent the Bears into overdrive by draining a 3-pointer before converting a pair of steals into baskets. His next 3-pointer from the top of the arc gave the Bears a 60-43 lead with 10:55 remaining.

After poor second halves against Kansas and Kansas State, the Bears were determined to not suffer the same kind of letdown against the Longhorns.

“The last few (games), we came out very flat,” Bridges said. “We made it a point of emphasis to not let that happen three times in a row. We just came out, we had a little bit of an extra long warmup, got us going and we were ready to go.”

Utilizing a full-court press and burying 3-pointers, the Longhorns cut the lead to 77-70 with 32 seconds remaining before the Bears hit five late free throws to seal the win.

“It takes a team to win,” Drew said. “On the ticker every night, it’s Baylor, it’s not names. Next man up mentality and that’s why you’ve got to have a team of guys that are bought in, so when it’s their time they’re ready.”