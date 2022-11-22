Bears' McGhee recognized as Big 12 Defensive Player of Week

Baylor volleyball senior Kara McGhee won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor on Tuesday.
McGhee recorded her 500th career block last Wednesday against Iowa State, moving into sixth all-time on the Baylor career list. She tallied seven blocks in all in the Bears’ win over the Cyclones. She added six more blocks in a loss to No. 1-ranked Texas on Saturday.
McGhee’s Big 12 honor is her second this season and sixth of her career. She and fellow seniors Cassie Davis, Lauren Harrison and Mallory Talbert will be recognized at Baylor’s regular season finale against Kansas State, 1 p.m. Saturday from the Ferrell Center.