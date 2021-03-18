Bears' McKenzie puts well-stocked tool belt to good use

McKenzie is nearly as quick with a chuckle as he is hoofing it down the first base line on an infield hit attempt. He has an easygoing, devil-may-care personality that belies his rugged work ethic. Ask him about possibly hitting .400 over a full season, and he’ll respond, “If it happens, great, if not, I’m just going to keep doing my thing.” Ask him about playing baseball beyond college, and he’ll admit that it’s his dream, but that he’s living for today.

It’s a perspective he couldn’t help but strengthen after COVID halted that promising 2020 season. What pained him the most was seeing the game taken away from the seniors.

More than anything about baseball — even more than hitting a walk-off jimmy jack — McKenzie appreciates being one of the dudes.

“It’s the guys. Honestly, sometimes you can run out there and it can be a lot, with practices and lifts. You see them 24-7,” he said. “They’re the ones who push you. Right now me and Jack Pineda, we go back and forth about what our batting average is. It just pushes each other to see who’s going to do better that day. Yes, we’re competing with each other, but it’s for a good purpose for the team. That’s what makes it fun. Just to go out there and have a good time.”

Bear Facts

This weekend’s series pits two of the hottest teams in the land. The Bears carry a 10-game winning streak into Friday’s opener, while the Longhorns have won 12 of their past 14, including a three-game sweep of No. 12 South Carolina last weekend. … There are three K’s in UT starter Kolby Kubichek’s name, but 25 on his ledger. The right-hander averages 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Not surprisingly, Baylor’s Steve Rodriguez said that limiting strikeouts will be key for his team’s hitters in this series. … Baylor’s series against the Longhorns will complete a 13-game homestand, the program’s longest since 2011. The Bears haven’t lost at home in 2021.

