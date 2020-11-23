Bears motivated for final stretch

“Winning today whether that’s everyone being here early for their learning specialist, everyone being early for tutoring, everyone making their classes,” Aranda said. “We got film to show and guys are coming up on their own and taking time out of their schedule to watch film, and they’re bringing somebody with them and they’re taking notes. When we do those and we stack those wins, the wins on Saturday will come. I feel our ability to focus in on ourselves is the critical piece.”

Despite the close losses, Aranda could sense the Bears still have a lot of motivation to finish the season strong when they returned to practice Sunday after being off earlier in the weekend.

“I thought everyone wanted to be back,” Aranda said. “I was just talking with RJ Sneed, Terrel (Bernard), Garret McGuire and a couple of other guys, and they talked about how over the weekend they missed not being around each other and being back and how much it means to be back. I felt that. For a Sunday, you felt there’s an energy and a vibe there of let’s get on to competing. I feel there’s some good momentum.”

During the bye week, Aranda saw where the Bears could improve technically on both sides of the ball.