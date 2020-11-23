Bears motivated for final stretch

After losing five straight games, Baylor pushed the refresh button during its bye week and polished the small details that could lead to a big finish.
The Bears’ final three-game stretch begins Saturday at 6 p.m. against Kansas State at McLane Stadium.
The Bears have come close to winning their last two road games, dropping a 38-31 decision to Big 12-leading Iowa State and a 24-23 nail biter against Texas Tech when Jonathan Garibay nailed a 25-yard field goal as time expired.
Beating Kansas State, Oklahoma on Dec. 5 or Oklahoma State on Dec. 12 would give the Bears (1-5) something to feel good about that could carry over into the offseason.
“Success would kind of validate what we’re going through on the day to day, which is a huge piece right now,” said first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Our way of approaching a Sunday or our way of approaching a Monday, and the work we put in on a Tuesday, how we handle a Wednesday, all of those things would be validated. We’re working hard to get that done.”
After winning four of their first five games, the Wildcats (4-4) are on a three-game losing skid. Iowa State completely dominated the Wildcats, 45-0, last Saturday in Ames.
Aranda believes the Bears’ chief focus needs to be on day-to-day improvement on and off the field that could translate into winning on Saturday.
“Winning today whether that’s everyone being here early for their learning specialist, everyone being early for tutoring, everyone making their classes,” Aranda said. “We got film to show and guys are coming up on their own and taking time out of their schedule to watch film, and they’re bringing somebody with them and they’re taking notes. When we do those and we stack those wins, the wins on Saturday will come. I feel our ability to focus in on ourselves is the critical piece.”
Despite the close losses, Aranda could sense the Bears still have a lot of motivation to finish the season strong when they returned to practice Sunday after being off earlier in the weekend.
“I thought everyone wanted to be back,” Aranda said. “I was just talking with RJ Sneed, Terrel (Bernard), Garret McGuire and a couple of other guys, and they talked about how over the weekend they missed not being around each other and being back and how much it means to be back. I felt that. For a Sunday, you felt there’s an energy and a vibe there of let’s get on to competing. I feel there’s some good momentum.”
During the bye week, Aranda saw where the Bears could improve technically on both sides of the ball.
“We focused on the specific screens on offense, and on defense we focused on gap schemes and getting better at stopping the run and angles to tackle, the appropriate angles using your help and using your sidelines when necessary,” Aranda said. “All of that is focusing on details and trying to win the individual whether it’s a meeting or a walk-through or a run-through or a team period. I thought we did a great job with that.”
Baylor made a step toward improving its running game when redshirt freshman Qualan Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries against Texas Tech. Making his first start, the 5-11, 230-pound Jones showed power and speed.
“Qualan when he puts his foot in the ground and goes north and south is a load,” Aranda said. “He plays behind his pads, and with the speed he has and size and the explosion he has, it becomes really special. I thought in terms of assignment-wise he was really good. I think his ability to take the week and apply it on a Saturday was strong. On the sideline, there were a fair amount of adjustments being made, and he was able to apply that in real time.”
Following Bernard’s season-ending shoulder injury against Iowa State, junior Abram Smith stepped in at outside linebacker against the Red Raiders and made a team-high 14 tackles.
“I think with Abram there were times when he was shooting gaps, and there were times when he was stacking a three-technique and falling back,” Aranda said. “So he’s showing some variability and some flexibility in his game where it wasn’t just a one-time thing all the time. There was some calmness with him when there was tempo when he was communicating and helping guys get lined up.”
Baylor will get some key players back against Kansas State with running back John Lovett and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton returning to practice after they were sidelined by injuries in the last two games. Tight end Ben Sims is also back after he was unavailable for the last two games.
“Yesterday, we were out there, and he (Lovett) was smiling the whole time,” Aranda said. “I know he’s missed it. We have to find routes and matchups where Tyquan can really be an asset for us and really showcase what he can do. And for Sims, it’s the same way, to put him in positions where he can maximize the reps this week and then take that to the field on Saturday.”
Aranda said he and his coaching staff are staying in contact with redshirt freshman wide receiver Yusuf Terry after he opted out of the rest of the season due to off the field issues. Terry had made six catches for 69 yards this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!