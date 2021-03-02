Bears nail down first Big 12 title with 94-89 win over West Virginia

But the Bears played with much more strength and efficiency to gut out the overtime win over the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5) on one of the toughest home courts in the Big 12.

Like Drew, Butler was glad former players who helped build the Baylor basketball program could celebrate the title with the current Bears.

“It means a lot especially for Coach Drew and Coach (Jerome) Tang, all the guys who passed through Baylor, Tweety Carter, Rico Gathers, guys like that,” Butler said. “It just means a lot to the program. It means a lot to me to do it with these guys, such great guys. It’s probably the top No. 1 moment at Baylor.”

After shooting just 34.8 percent and getting hammered on the boards against the Jayhawks, the Bears looked more like their old selves against the Mountaineers as they shot 51.4 percent overall while hitting 13 of 31 3-pointers.

“I didn’t realize it until probably tonight, man, that pause really killed us,” Butler said. “When everything broke out, I was just like we’ll have some time off. We’ll get back right. It just wasn’t the case. You lose some in-game shape. You lose some feel for the game. Looking back on it, it did hurt us. At the time, I didn’t think it would hurt us. We were playing our best basketball, and it was up to us to overcome it.”