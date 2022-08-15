Bears No. 10 in AP poll

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor continued to earn national respect as the Bears were picked No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday.

The ranking matched the Bears' No. 10 spot in the USA Today coaches poll released last week.

However, the preseason Big 12 favorite Bears haven't paid much attention to rankings since opening practice on Aug. 5. Their sights are set squarely on the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany at McLane Stadium.

“Honestly, we don’t look at that stuff,” said Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin after the coaches poll was released. “We just know we’ve got a job to do. So we just come out and grind every day. We know we have the potential to win the championship again and potentially get to the playoffs and win the national championship.”

Baylor is among three Big 12 teams in the AP poll as Oklahoma is ranked No. 9 and Oklahoma State No. 12. Texas was two spots out of the Top 25 at No. 27.

Alabama was picked No. 1 while earning 54 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State was No. 2 while getting six first-place votes while defending national champion Georgia was No. 3 while getting three first-place votes.

Clemson came in at No. 4, followed by Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah and Michigan.

Three future Big 12 schools which will join the league in 2023 made the poll, including No. 23 Cincinnati, No. 24 Houston and No. 25 BYU. The Bears will face BYU on Sept. 10 in Provo, Utah.