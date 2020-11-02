Bears not holding back truth in next-day analysis

After Baylor’s players and coaches have had time to assess Saturday’s game, they gather for Tell the Truth Sunday.
The Bears have learned to enter Sunday’s meeting with a thick skin. Their performances are picked apart and analyzed with the intention of improving before the next game.
“It’s Tell the Truth Sunday, so you strip away the emotion, strip away any I want this or I want that, and tell what happened,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “What the reality was and find out why it happened. What things were drilled throughout the week, what things were emphasized throughout the week. Did those things play out in the game? If so or if not, then why not.”
The Bears saw a lot of areas to improve following Saturday’s 33-23 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium. It was the Bears’ third straight loss heading into the upcoming date against No. 17 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ames.
The most obvious improvement needs to be their intensity right out of the gate. With a near-lifeless performance for the first 21 minutes, the Bears quickly fell into a 30-0 hole against a TCU team that had lost two straight games.
Poor execution and bad blocking stymied Baylor’s offense while sloppy tackling and occasional busts hurt Baylor’s defense.
“When you don’t have success, I think people want to know why and what do we have to do to have success there,” Aranda said. “I think you’ve got to drill down into that and strip away all the passions that come with it or possibly hurting people’s feelings or protecting this or covering for that. I feel like as a staff you have to be that way and your players have to be that way. We were certainly that yesterday and I appreciate everyone for doing that.”
Though Baylor’s offensive line was fully intact for the first time after dealing with COVID-19 issues most of the season, quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked five times.
The starting offensive line included right tackle Blake Bedier, right guard Jake Burton, center Jason Moore, left guard Xavier Newman-Johnson and left tackle Connor Galvin.
Not only was Brewer running from TCU’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon, the Bears had difficulty running the ball as they picked up 75 yards on 33 carries.
Aranda not only wants to put his best five offensive linemen on the field, he wants them to be able to work cohesively.
“When we’re facing stunts and pressures, and things come from different angles, to really be able to coach aggressive and to be simple, so that we can fire off the line and take advantage of the angles we’re provided," Aranda said. "I think those are things where personally I can do a better job. So I think that’s something as we’ve kind of gone through all of this I’ve learned and I’ll be better at.”
Though senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been erratic through the first four games, Aranda likes the experience and toughness he brings to the team. Some fans were calling for redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno to come in as the TCU game dragged on, but Aranda stuck with Brewer.
After hitting tight end Ben Sims on a one-yard pass for Baylor’s first touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Brewer led the Bears to 17 second-half points, including a three-yard touchdown pass to Sims.
“There was a lot of positive with Charlie in that second half,” Aranda said. “We’ve got to get it to where we’re playing a complete game and Charlie’s been Charlie. In speaking to him, his confidence is there, his want to perform at a real high level for the offense and for his teammates is very high. So I feel a great responsibility to do what I can to give him that opportunity.”
Baylor played most of the TCU game without senior running back John Lovett, who went out early with an upper body injury after carrying once for three yards. Both Lovett and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton are questionable for the Iowa State game with injuries.
However, a pair of redshirt freshmen showed promise for the Bears against the Horned Frogs. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams rushed for 82 yards on nine carries, including a 32-yard burst up the middle for Baylor’s last touchdown with 10:25 left in the fourth quarter.
“Sqwirl brings such an explosiveness and just a dynamic ability to make plays in space,” Aranda said. “His ability to be flexed out for him to work option routes, for him to be in the core and work wheel routes, as well as some of the power read and things where he’s going east and west can complement some of the stuff that we had with him going downhill. So I think that’s the next step there.”
Wide receiver Yusuf Terry could also play a bigger role in Baylor’s offense in upcoming games after making two catches for 43 yards against the Horned Frogs
“I’m a big fan of Yusuf,” Aranda said. “He has always been someone since I’ve been here in watching him and talking to him with just a ton of ability. He’s got really good length, really good speed and really exceptional quickness for being as long and as tall as he is. His confidence is growing, and I think just as coaches, we have to continue to pour into him because I think his ceiling is really, really high.”
Monday is usually an off day for the Baylor players, but they practiced since the NCAA ruled that practice can’t be held Tuesday to allow the players the right to vote.
Aranda believes many of his players will take advantage of it.
“A fair amount of our team is registered and they pay attention to what’s going on outside of our little football bubble, and I’m appreciative of that,” Aranda said. “I think we should be that way and we should know what’s going on. They’ve got some opinions and it’s always great to hear all of it.”
BEAR FACTS
Baylor's Nov. 14 game against Texas Tech has been set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on FS1. It will be Baylor's first game in Lubbock since 2008.
