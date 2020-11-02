Bears not holding back truth in next-day analysis

After Baylor’s players and coaches have had time to assess Saturday’s game, they gather for Tell the Truth Sunday.

The Bears have learned to enter Sunday’s meeting with a thick skin. Their performances are picked apart and analyzed with the intention of improving before the next game.

“It’s Tell the Truth Sunday, so you strip away the emotion, strip away any I want this or I want that, and tell what happened,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “What the reality was and find out why it happened. What things were drilled throughout the week, what things were emphasized throughout the week. Did those things play out in the game? If so or if not, then why not.”

The Bears saw a lot of areas to improve following Saturday’s 33-23 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium. It was the Bears’ third straight loss heading into the upcoming date against No. 17 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ames.

The most obvious improvement needs to be their intensity right out of the gate. With a near-lifeless performance for the first 21 minutes, the Bears quickly fell into a 30-0 hole against a TCU team that had lost two straight games.

Poor execution and bad blocking stymied Baylor’s offense while sloppy tackling and occasional busts hurt Baylor’s defense.