Most of Oklahoma’s opponents tremble in fear when they see the No. 1 Sooners’ 39-1 record along with their nation’s-best .380 batting average and prodigious 76 homers.

Not Baylor.

The Bears handed the Sooners their only loss, a 4-3 decision on Feb. 19 that was highlighted by Shay Govan’s three-run homer and Dariana Orme’s dominating pitching in the Getterman Classic.

So the No. 16 Bears head into this weekend’s sold-out three-game series at Getterman Stadium with considerable confidence against the two-time defending national champions.

“I don’t know, it gives us a cool little leg up this time,” said Baylor outfielder Ana Watson. “We’re 1-0, so I think they’re the ones that are a little intimidated at this point.”

Friday’s opener is set for 6:30 p.m. followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale.

Baylor’s first win over the Sooners came in nonconference play, but a Big 12 series win would pay even bigger dividends. The Bears (34-10, 4-5) could make a major step toward landing one of 16 NCAA regional home berths.

“I think it’ll be a regional atmosphere,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I want them to embrace that atmosphere. It’s going to predominantly be a Baylor crowd, and we need to feed off of that and treat it as if we’re playing well enough at the end that the (NCAA selection) committee sees fit to give us a host site.”

The Bears understand the Sooners, who are 9-0 in the Big 12, will be especially motivated. Moore said his Baylor squad has to take advantage of any opportunity it sees to beat the powerful Sooners again.

“They’re a strong team,” Moore said. “But we’re going to focus on what we do and not what they do because we can’t control what they do. We can only be prepared to play our best ball. If the opportunities present themselves, we need to be in a position to take advantage of that.”

The Sooners feature five of the top seven hitters in the Big 12 with Jayda Coleman hitting .477 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs, Tiare Jennings hitting .436 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs, Haley Lee hitting .426 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs, Kinzie Hansen hitting .410 with eight homers and 38 RBIs, and Alyssa Brito hitting .404 with nine homers and 37 RBIs.

The Sooners’ pitching staff features the league’s top three ERA leaders, including Nicole May (12-0, 0.51 ERA), Alex Storako (13-0, 0.80 ERA) and Jordy Ball (12-1, 1.27 ERA). In the loss to the Bears, Ball allowed five hits, two walks and four earned runs in six innings.

“They’re No. 1, and there’s a pretty big gap between No. 1 and No. 2 (UCLA),” Moore said. “Their pitching is phenomenal, and you just can’t make a lot of mistakes defensively on that side of the ball. You can’t give them extra outs because they’re not going to give them to you. It’s not going to be a fair exchange. They’re a great team offensively.”

The Bears hope to break through with their first Big 12 series-opening win after losing to Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas Tech in previous openers.

Following a 10-8 loss at Texas Tech last weekend, the Bears won the last two games by 16-11 and 8-5 scores. The Bears pounded six homers in wind-swept Lubbock, including Watson's grand slam and a three-run homer in the last two games to earn Big 12 player of the week.

“She’s such a competitor,” Moore said. “She brings her ‘A’ game every time she’s on the field. And if she has a bad game, somebody’s beating her and she’s going to make adjustments.”

Orme (14-5, 1.49 ERA) struggled at Texas Tech as she allowed 18 hits and 11 earned runs in 10.1 innings. But after playing in a wind tunnel last weekend, Baylor’s pitchers will feel a lot more comfortable back at Getterman Stadium.

“What’s so great about our pitching staff is what great composure they have,” said catcher Sydney Collazos, who leads Baylor with a .402 batting average. “So I haven’t had to tell them ‘Oh, just shake it,’ because they know (how) to shake it and they know what they’re capable of. And they’re not scared because of this past weekend, and they’re not scared to face the No. 1 team. I mean, I have all the confidence in the world in them.”

Govan has continued to be a force for Baylor’s offense despite playing with a torn labrum the past several weeks. The powerful first baseman is the Bears’ second-leading hitter with a .394 average along with a team-high nine homers, 43 RBIs and a .527 on-base percentage.

“I’ve had several players play with torn labrums,” Moore said. “It really is a pain tolerance (issue). You’re not going to do any more damage to it. So if you can endure the pain, you can continue to play. And she’s a tough kid because she’s out there in a very painful situation more often than not and continuing to stay in the game. And we need her.”