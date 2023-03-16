DENVER, Colo. – Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler started his college basketball career at Presbyterian, a small liberal arts school in Clinton, S.C.

So he understands how eager under the radar schools are when they play a national power like Baylor, the 2021 national champion.

Knowing UC Santa Barbara is hungry to spring an upset, Flagler said there’s no way the No. 3-seeded Bears will disrespect the No. 14 Gauchos when they open the NCAA Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ball Arena, the home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

“They have high-caliber guys, a great coaching staff over there, and we know we can't take this for granted,” Flagler said. “At the end of the day, our attention to detail and everything is just as if we're playing the best team in the country at this point.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew has enjoyed tremendous success in the NCAA Tournament with an 18-9 record in 10 appearances. But Drew also knows the pain of losing to much lower-seeded teams in the opening round.

In 2015, 14th-seeded Georgia State upset the third-seeded Bears, 57-56. The next year, future Baylor guard Makai Mason led 12th-seeded Yale to a 79-75 win over the No. 5 Bears.

The Bears (22-10) will face a hot UC Santa Barbara team that’s won seven straight games to tie for the Big West regular season crown and roll to the Big West Conference tournament title with a 72-62 win over Cal State Fullerton.

“They have a lot of players that have had first of all experience, and second of all been at different levels in college such as Cal and Temple and Oregon," Drew said. "But it starts with their coaching staff. They do a great job in developing and creating a winning program. And their style of play, very deliberate on the offensive end and they usually get high-percentage shots. Then defensively very sound, really good team defense.”

During his six seasons at UC Santa Barbara, Joe Pasternack has guided the Gauchos to five 20-win seasons, including berths in the NCAA Tournament in in 2021 and this season with their 27-7 record.

“We’re a veteran team,” Pasternack said. “We just try to keep everything consistent. We don't change. We do what we do. Whether it's the first game of the year against a Division II or the NCAA Tournament, our practices are completely the same, our walk-throughs, our preparation.”

Guard Ajay Mitchell leads the Gauchos with 16.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while 6-10 forward Miles Norris is a former Oregon player who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Temple transfer guard Josh Pierre-Louis is averaging 9.7 points, and guard Cole Anderson is the Gauchos’ top 3-point threat as he’s shooting 42.5 percent.

Forward Andre Kelly is a Cal transfer who is averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds. UC Santa Barbara is averaging 72.2 points per game and shooting 49.3 percent while outrebounding opponents 32.1 to 30.2.

After dropping a 73-58 decision to Iowa State in the regular season finale and a 78-72 loss to the Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, the Bears see the NCAA Tournament as a fresh start.

“It's a new beginning, new opportunity,” Flagler said. “We've just been trying to focus on each other, being connected out there. We had a great group of practice days where we could compete and get back to the basics and do things that show our identity when we come out on the court.”

To acclimate for Denver’s 5,279-foot altitude, the Bears flew out of Waco early on Tuesday and practiced at Denver University on Wednesday before practicing at Ball Arena on Thursday.

“I feel like all the guys have taken advantage of being here early,” said Baylor guard Keyonte George. “Our staff has provided us with the resources that we need to play at our highest level and be 100 percent. We’ve really locked in.”

The biggest area the Bears have focused on is rebounding after the Cyclones dominated the boards by an eye-popping 44-17 margin in the Big 12 Tournament. Baylor starting center Flo Thamba and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua combined for no rebounds in more than 36 minutes.

“I know none of us felt good about that performance in that side of the thing,” Drew said. “And as a coaching staff, you always prepare your guys to be successful. We obviously didn’t prep and drill rebounding enough. So I think we’re in good shape.”

Drew said guard Langston Love’s availability will be a game-time decision after he suffered a corneal abrasion against Oklahoma State and has missed the last two games. Love went through practice Thursday wearing protective glasses.

The winner of the Baylor-UC Santa Barbara game will play in Sunday’s second round against the winner of Friday’s opening game between No. 6-seeded Creighton and No. 11 North Carolina State.

For the first time in three years, the Bears aren’t a No. 1 regional seed, but they believe they can make a deep run after losing to North Carolina, 93-86, in overtime in the second round last year in Fort Worth.

“I think the main thing that I learned was the team that's most connected out there is going to win,” Flagler said. “At that time North Carolina had a lot of momentum and they were connected and flying around out there just having fun. We weren't, probably until that second half, to be honest.”

BEAR FACTS – It’s been a Drew family reunion at Ball Arena since younger brother Bryce Drew’s Grand Canyon squad is a No. 14 seed against No. 3 Gonzaga on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in the West Region.

“I was able to see him last night before their team meeting, and that's a huge blessing,” Scott Drew said. “Made it real easy for my mom and dad. And they're getting up in age so it's harder to travel, so going to one spot is easier. The biggest thing was in the bracket, it was a blessing we didn't have to play each other. We can cheer for each other, and hopefully we can stay around together.”

Scott even gave Bryce an assist when he loaned Grand Canyon some practice jerseys Wednesday after their gear didn’t arrive in time. “Normally that doesn't happen nowadays with charter flights, but I was glad big brother was able to help if they needed whatever they needed.”