Baylor coach Scott Drew and his veteran players know that every Big 12 team from conference-leading Texas to cellar dwelling Texas Tech require the same level of focus and preparation.

Coming off a 76-71 Big Monday loss in Austin, the No. 11 Bears don’t see the Red Raiders as an easy win after going 1-8 in the first half of Big 12 play heading into Saturday’s noon game at a sold-out Ferrell Center.

They see Tech as a team that’s lost a lot of close games but are now learning to close after the Red Raiders pulled out a 76-68 road win over LSU in last weekend’s Big 12/SEC Challenge and rallied to overcome a 23-point deficit to knock Iowa State out of a share of the Big 12 lead in Monday’s 80-77 overtime win in Lubbock.

“I see a team that’s excited, thankful that they have many more games to play,” said Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler. “And they're playing really well, extremely together and playing hard. Even without two of their main guys, they’ve come together, similar to how we faced adversity with losing three games, to come back. I feel like they have that same energy and same vibe over there.”

The Red Raiders (12-10) have lost five Big 12 games by seven points or less, including an 81-74 loss to Baylor (16-6, 5-4) on Jan. 17 in Lubbock.

Freshman Keyonte George erupted for 27 points for the Bears while LJ Cryer scored 18 and Jalen Bridges contributed 14 points and five rebounds. The Bears shot 48.3 percent, but the most impressive stat of the night was their season-low three turnovers against a Mark Adams-coached team that’s known for its defensive pressure.

“I think we did a great job of taking care of the ball,” Flagler said. “They’re extremely elite with their ball pressure, especially as of late, their length and their size. But it just goes back to getting into the paint, playing off of two feet and just finding your teammates.”

Baylor committed just nine turnovers in Monday’s loss to Texas that snapped a six-game winning streak, but shot 36.8 percent while hitting eight of 26 3-pointers. The Bears are hoping to improve their shooting after hitting below 40 percent in all four games since Texas Tech.

“I think everybody recognizes the real tough shots,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The question is the gray area, I can make that shot but is it the best shot that we can get, and just having the wherewithal to maybe turn down a good one to get a better one. At the same time, we have a group of guys who are great teammates. We don’t have selfish players.”

Defensively, the Bears have played much better during the past few weeks but will have to deal with Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor, a key player on last year’s Sweet 16 team who is averaging a team-high 15.7 points while pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

Guard De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 3.7 assists while guard Jaylon Tyson is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds and forward Daniel Batcho is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 boards.

The Red Raiders have managed to win their last two games despite starting guard Pop Isaacs (ankle) and starting forward Fardaws Aimaq (foot) being out with injuries. Obanor has delivered in a big way with 46 points and 17 rebounds in the last two wins.

“It’s a big win they had at LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and then followed up by beating Iowa State in dramatic fashion too,” Drew said. “Coach Adams and the squad have always been tough, they always fight and compete, and now they’re getting some wins to go with that.”

Baylor guard Langston Love missed the Texas game with a leg contusion, but Drew said he has been practicing and is hopeful that he returns Saturday but won’t know until game time. Dale Bonner gave the Bears some valuable minutes off the bench against the Longhorns.

“That’s why it’s a team game,” Drew said. “You need people to step up when people are injured or sick or not playing well or in foul trouble. For us, Dale Bonner has played a lot of minutes. The staff and teammates have confidence in him. Is his game and Langston’s game different? Yeah, both have different strengths and both have different weaknesses.”

After losing their first two Big 12 home games against TCU and Kansas State, the Bears have won their last two over Oklahoma State and Kansas.

Standing two games behind Big 12-leading Texas entering the second half of Big 12 play, the Bears know they can’t afford to lose any of their remaining five games at the Ferrell Center to have a shot at winning their third straight conference championship.

“You look at it, some teams don’t have a chance to control their own destiny,” Drew said. “Some teams have season-ending illnesses or injuries. We got everything in front of us. We can accomplish all our goals.”