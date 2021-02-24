 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears one win away from first Big 12 title
0 comments

Bears one win away from first Big 12 title

{{featured_button_text}}

The unbeaten Baylor men’s basketball team will clinch its first Big 12 regular season title with a win or a West Virginia loss.

The No. 2 Bears can wrap up the conference title Saturday when they face No. 17 Kansas in Lawrence at 7 p.m.

The Bears play three games next week to end the regular season as they travel to No. 10 West Virginia on Tuesday followed by home games against Oklahoma State on March 4 and No. 18 Texas Tech on March 7.

The Bears improved to 10-0 in the Big 12 following Tuesday’s 77-72 win over Iowa State. West Virginia is second in the conference with a 9-4 record with four home games remaining, including Kansas State on Saturday, Baylor on Tuesday, TCU on March 4 and Oklahoma State on March 6.

If Baylor wins only one of its last four games, it will finish with a 78.5 Big 12 winning percentage. If West Virginia wins its last four games, it would finish with a 76.4 conference winning percentage.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert