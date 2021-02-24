Bears one win away from first Big 12 title

The unbeaten Baylor men’s basketball team will clinch its first Big 12 regular season title with a win or a West Virginia loss.

The No. 2 Bears can wrap up the conference title Saturday when they face No. 17 Kansas in Lawrence at 7 p.m.

The Bears play three games next week to end the regular season as they travel to No. 10 West Virginia on Tuesday followed by home games against Oklahoma State on March 4 and No. 18 Texas Tech on March 7.

The Bears improved to 10-0 in the Big 12 following Tuesday’s 77-72 win over Iowa State. West Virginia is second in the conference with a 9-4 record with four home games remaining, including Kansas State on Saturday, Baylor on Tuesday, TCU on March 4 and Oklahoma State on March 6.

If Baylor wins only one of its last four games, it will finish with a 78.5 Big 12 winning percentage. If West Virginia wins its last four games, it would finish with a 76.4 conference winning percentage.

