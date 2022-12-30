Bears open Big 12 at Iowa State for second straight season

It’s become a New Year’s tradition for Scott Drew’s basketball team.

For the second straight year, No. 12 Baylor will open Big 12 play against Iowa State in chilly Ames.

The Bears hope Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Hilton Coliseum goes as well as last season as they took a 77-72 decision on Jan. 1, 2022.

“We just love New Year’s in Ames,” Drew said. “The good thing is we know the guys aren’t doing anything.”

Baylor has been fortunate to win its last four games at Hilton Coliseum, which is often packed with more than 14,000 fans. The Bears (10-2) expect another great atmosphere as they begin their quest for a three-peat as Big 12 champions.

“Usually it’s cold up there, and that must be the one place that has heat, so everybody goes,” Drew said. “They have great fan support, they know basketball, they know when to get loud, when to help their home team. And that’s why Big 12 road games are so tough, period. We’re the best conference because it’s a ‘we’ and the fans are so critical to that.”

Despite point guard Tyrese Hunter’s transfer to Texas after earning Big 12 freshman of the year for the Cyclones last season, TJ Otzelberger’s squad looks strong again after reaching the Sweet 16 in his first season as Iowa State's head coach.

The Cyclones (9-2) made a lot of noise in late November when they knocked off perennial power Villanova and then-No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Iowa State’s attack is led by senior guard Jaren Holmes with 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, senior guard Caleb Grill with 10 points and 4.3 rebounds, and senior guard Gabe Kalscheur with 9.5 points.

Playing his first game for Iowa State, Eastern Kentucky transfer forward Tre King scored 11 points in 16 minutes in a 73-57 win over Western Michigan on Dec. 18. However, forward Aljaz Kunc is out with a broken finger after averaging 8.5 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds in the first 11 games.

While Iowa State’s offense ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 70.9 points per game, the defense leads the league by allowing 56.9 points.

“Iowa State is a top 15 defense in the country,” Drew said. “They play extremely hard on the defensive end, a lot of talented defenders, a lot of length. Offensively, it’s a team that plays really fast, cuts really hard, and allows their movement to get them advantages, and from there players make plays.”

Baylor’s offense ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 80.8 points per game, but guard LJ Cryer’s status for the game is uncertain after missing Wednesday’s 85-56 blowout of Nicholls due to concussion protocol.

However, Adam Flagler returned to the lineup against the Colonels after missing two of the previous three games due to illness, and finished with 20 points after burying four of nine 3-pointers.

The senior guard leads the Bears and ranks seventh in the Big 12 with a 16.1 scoring average while ranking second in the league with a 50.8 3-point percentage and third with 5.2 assists.

“His shooting percentages are tremendous, his assist-to-turnover ratio is tremendous, and then his communication on defense,” Drew said. “He knows our defensive scheme, sets the table. I thought when we went on that run (against Nicholls) he made a couple of key 50-50 ball plays, and brought that energy and leadership, and that’s critical, especially on the road and in conference.”

Freshman guard Keyonte George is Baylor’s second-leading scorer with a 15.6 average while Cryer is averaging 14.9 points. Freshman forward Josh Ojianwuna has been giving the Bears energy off the bench as he recorded his first double-double against Nicholls with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“Josh has made tremendous strides,” said Baylor senior center Flo Thamba. “Just more so, a way of being accountable to learning, listening, being observant, especially learning from me and Jonathan (Tchamwa Tchatchoua). Jonathan also coaching him up on the sidelines, how to do certain things, when to do certain things. But he’s just soaking it all in and just going out there and playing.”

However, Drew wants his squad to improve its rebounding and cut down on turnovers as the Bears rank eighth in the league with a 3.17 less turnovers-per-game margin against opponents.

“Sometimes you try to hit the home run, sometimes when you get up you tend to loosen up,” Drew said. “But as the defenses improve, which we will have in Big 12 play, you can’t turn it over because there’s no defense for transition. I think the players’ awareness of it is first and foremost the thing that will help, and with that we break down every turnover and we try to work to cut down those.”