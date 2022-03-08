Bears open Big 12 tournament against Oklahoma

Overcoming many challenges in an injury-riddled season, No. 3 Baylor appears to have an NCAA tournament No. 1 regional seed wrapped up heading into the Big 12 tournament.

But it never hurts to make a good run in Kansas City just to be safe.

The streaking Bears will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Most bracketologists project the Bears to play in the Fort Worth regional as the No. 1 South Region seed with a path to San Antonio for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. The Final Four is in New Orleans.

The Bears lead the nation with 11 Quad 1 wins against the top quarter of the nation’s 358 NCAA Division I teams in the NET rankings. With those wins and their 26-5 overall mark and 14-4 Big 12 record, the Bears are No. 3 in the NET rankings behind No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Arizona.

“If they let me decide, we’ll be 1,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I do know they take Quad 1 wins into account, and that’s something important that they wanted teams to schedule great games in non-conference, because that’s something you can control. When you play those games, you have opportunities, and you’ve got to take advantage of them.”

Finishing the regular season with five straight wins, the Bears won a co-share of the Big 12 regular season championship with Kansas to repeat as conference champions for the first time since winning three straight Southwest Conference titles from 1948-50.

But the Jayhawks earned the No. 1 Big 12 tournament seed due to conference tiebreaking rules over the second-seeded Bears.

The seventh-seeded Sooners (17-14, 7-11) will have a lot of motivation heading into the tournament since they might have to win Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game to earn an NCAA tournament berth.

They’re hot with three straight wins over Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State. In Saturday’s 78-71 road win over the Wildcats, former University High School star Umoja Gibson buried seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.

“I’m just proud of the resiliency of this group,” said Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. “We came back just to regroup and talk about taking one at a time. We’ve got to win the Oklahoma State game. We put that in the bank, then West Virginia, and then we all knew we’ve got to come in and end this thing on the road.”

The Bears swept the regular season series against the Sooners, taking an 84-74 win on Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center and a 65-51 on Jan. 22 in Norman.

Baylor’s defense was tremendous in the second game by limiting the Sooners to 44 percent shooting and forcing 25 turnovers.

“They’re probably the best cutting team we’ve played,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “They love to get into the paint. We just packed it in and had each other’s back, and just made sure we communicated out there. We knew we could cause turnovers and get out on runs.”

If the Bears beat the Sooners, they’ll advance to the semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. game between third-seeded Texas Tech and No. 6 Iowa State.

The tournament starts with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game matching No. 8 Kansas State against No. 9 West Virginia. Oklahoma State is ineligible for the tournament due to NCAA probation.

No. 4 Texas faces No. 5 TCU at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, while No. 1 Kansas will follow against the Kansas State-West Virginia winner at 2 p.m.

Playing with a thin seven-man rotation, wear and tear could be an issue for the Bears as they advance deeper into the tournament. But Baylor has never won the Big 12 tournament, so that should be strong motivation for a team riding into Kansas City with a lot of confidence.

“I feel really good about this team,” said Baylor guard James Akinjo. “I feel we’re playing some of our best basketball right now. We can still get a lot better, but we’ve just got to keep going.”

