 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears open NCAA tournament Friday on truTV.
0 comments

Bears open NCAA tournament Friday on truTV.

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 1-seeded Baylor men's basketball team will open NCAA tournament play against No. 16 Hartford at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The South regional game will be televised on truTV.

The Bears (22-2) won the Big 12 regular season with a 13-1 record and reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals where they dropped an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State on Friday.

Hartford (15-8) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by beating UMass-Lowell in the America East championship game after finishing fourth in the regular season.

The Baylor-Hartford winner will play the No. 8 North Carolina-No. 9 Wisconsin  winner in the second round Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert