Bears open NCAA tournament Friday on truTV.

The No. 1-seeded Baylor men's basketball team will open NCAA tournament play against No. 16 Hartford at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The South regional game will be televised on truTV.

The Bears (22-2) won the Big 12 regular season with a 13-1 record and reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals where they dropped an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State on Friday.

Hartford (15-8) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by beating UMass-Lowell in the America East championship game after finishing fourth in the regular season.

The Baylor-Hartford winner will play the No. 8 North Carolina-No. 9 Wisconsin winner in the second round Sunday.

