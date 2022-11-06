 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bears open season against Mississippi Valley sTate

baylor basketball

Baylor head coach Scott Drew's team will open the season against Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

No. 5 Baylor will open its men's basketball season against Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.

It will be the first college basketball game of the season, and will be attended by a lot of area school children. The Bears are looking forward to unveiling their new squad.

"The first time you step out there and the band’s playing, we’ll be the first game in college basketball, tip of the spear," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "And hopefully we get it started out right. The scream game (with area children), it’ll be exciting."

The Bears return veterans like guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer and center Flo Thamba who will be joined by newcomers like five-star freshman guard Keyonte George and BYU transfer forward Caleb Lohner and West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges.

