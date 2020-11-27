Bears open season with Vegas detour

After its first three games were canceled due to COVID-19, No. 2 Baylor decided to roll the dice and see where it could open the basketball season.

The Bears hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

The Bears flew to Las Vegas late Thursday night where they will play two games, beginning with Louisiana (Lafayette) on Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by the Washington Huskies on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang will coach the Bears this weekend since head coach Scott Drew is following a 10-day quarantine under COVID-19 protocol.

However, Drew worked a great deal behind the scenes at his home to quickly find games for the Bears after he tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. The Bears withdrew from the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., where they were scheduled to play Wednesday against No. 18 Arizona State followed by a Thursday date against either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College.

Baylor's game against Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday was also canceled following Drew's positive test.