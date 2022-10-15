Bears optimistic they can turn around season

Dave Aranda's football team finds itself at an unexpected crossroads.

Following consecutive losses to No. 8 Oklahoma State and West Virginia, the Bears have fallen to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 with a daunting schedule staring them down.

They’ve already lost more games than in last year’s school-record 12-2 Big 12 championship season, and even winning the six games required to become bowl eligible is going to be a challenge.

The three remaining road games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas will be difficult, and what once looked like a favorable home schedule will be anything but easy as Kansas, Kansas State and TCU are all ranked in the Top 25.

Stinging from Thursday’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown, the Bears know they have to begin turning things around immediately beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium or the season could easily slip away.

“We recognize there are six games left, and we have an opportunity to turn it around and have a season to be proud of,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “We needed to play complementary football, and we didn’t really do it. So that’s obviously disappointing. We didn’t do simple better, especially defensively. I mean the offense did a really great job, but we just didn’t do our part.”

The Bears face uncertainty at quarterback after Blake Shapen left the game with a head injury when he was hit while sliding to the ground by Andrew Wilson-Lamp, who was ejected from the game for targeting.

Shapen was having one of his best career passing games as he hit 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Aranda said both Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who also suffered a head injury, are being evaluated.

Kyron Drones stepped in and completed seven of 14 for 95 yards and a touchdown, but threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter. Drones will be in line for his first career start if Shapen isn’t cleared to play against the Jayhawks.

“I thought there was a calmness with Kyron and there was a strong presence with him in the pocket when he was able to rear back and throw it,” Aranda said. “And I thought the offense really took to it. So that was really good to see.”

While the Bears piled up 590 yards total offense, they committed three turnovers, including a 65-yard fumble return by Jasir Cox after Shapen lost the ball in the second quarter.

Baylor’s defense was gashed for a season-high 500 yards and didn’t sack West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels. After John Mayers nailed a 44-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, Baylor’s defense couldn’t hold the Mountaineers as they marched 61 yards to set up Casey Legg’s winning 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining.

“We’re missing the complementary football part where if an offense gets something going, defense shuts it down, offense adds on even more,” Aranda said. “Right now, we’re trading one score for another score, really two weeks in a row. So we have to really finish that next play, that next drive. That’s what’s missing.”

While West Virginia’s receivers made some spectacular catches and Tony Mathis ran for 163 yards, many of the Bears’ defensive issues were self-imposed as they missed tackles all night.

“Into the teeth of the coverage, they were completing things,” Aranda said. “There’s a whole lot in terms of just why that was occurring, whether it was misalignments and technique and/or lack of rush. But then, once that started to happen, then guys tried to push and stress and try to do too much. And that affected the run game.”

Mayers showed he could handle long distance kicks as he nailed 40 and 44-yard field goals, but West Virginia broke through for a costly blocked PAT early in the fourth quarter that Jacolby Spells picked up and ran 87 yards for two points to cut Baylor’s lead to 37-33.

“We’re still fighting the battle with special teams for improvement and for consistency and to really have that as a weapon for us,” Aranda said.

Though Baylor lacked execution on both sides of the ball, Aranda was pleased with the Bears’ effort. He’s still seeing a lot of fight in his team, and believes the Bears can still turn the season around if they can clean up mistakes and make plays at key points in the game.

“I think we’re all frustrated with just our execution really at critical points,” Aranda said. “There were a lot of good things, but we could not make that next play. Whether it was we’re up and we’ve got to make a play to stop a drive to kind of halt the emerging momentum, we never could do that. And there’s a whole bunch of reasons for that, whether it was alignment or assignment.”