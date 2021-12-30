Bears out to finish business in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- Winning the Big 12 championship game was a thrill, but Baylor still has one piece of unfinished business left to make a great season even better.
With a win over No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, the No. 7 Bears can set a school record with their 12th win in Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. game at the Superdome.
They can also bury a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
“I think everybody’s excited,” said Baylor senior linebacker Terrel Bernard. “A lot of people on this team were on the 2019 team (that played in the Sugar Bowl). I think being able to go and win the Big 12 championship game and then having the opportunity to kind of end the thing right this time in the Sugar Bowl has been a good experience for everybody. It would just show the growth we’ve had throughout these last couple of years if we’re able to go out there and end it on the right note.”
During the last decade, the Bears (11-2) have lost three major bowl games to UCF in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl, Michigan State in the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. After seeing numerous bowl games canceled due to COVID-19, the Baylor players are excited to get their shot for a breakthrough major bowl win.
The Bears arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday after practicing in Waco earlier in the week.
“I’m thankful that we’re here,” said Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. “We’ve seen a lot of teams and a lot of programs across the country get their games canceled, and it was a bit of a worry for us during the week preparing. But now that we’ve arrived in New Orleans, we feel like it’s real and we know that we’re going to play now. So it’s very fun to be out here and be with our teammates and bond, and we’re ready for the game.”
The biggest concern for Baylor’s defense against Ole Miss (10-2) is containing quarterback Matt Corral, who is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and could be the first quarterback chosen.
The dual-threat junior has completed 68.4 percent for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 597 yards and 11 scores.
“Matt has a live arm, he's athletic, he can extend plays,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “He can create plays. I think sometimes he's got eyes on the sides of his head. He sees receivers, I don't know how he sees them sometimes. He's a very impressive quarterback.”
The Bears have produced a better pass rush as the season has progressed, especially from the big men up front. No longer do the Bears have to rely on blitzes and stunts to get pressure on the quarterback.
“One of the things we've got to do is make sure we have to make him a little uncomfortable,” Roberts said. “We're going to have to pressure him. We've got to have an effective rush because if he sits back there and has time to go to a second and third progression and do that stuff, he's dangerous and keeps the sticks moving.”
A major reason why Baylor’s pass rush and run defense have improved is the addition of noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika from LSU. Often occupying two blockers up front, the 6-4, 350-pound Ika has opened lanes for his teammates to make tackles.
“I mean it’s hard because fans generally tend to look at stats, and stats don’t tell the whole story,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “You see Terrel (Bernard) make a lot of tackles, you see me and Petey (Pitre) make tackles. Like when we’re playing in a three-down front and he’s playing a zero nose, he’s taking up the center and the guard, and generally one of those guys is responsible for me. So I owe a lot to Apu, a lot of my tackles are because of him. So definitely thankful for his big body in the middle.”
With their fast-tempo offense, the Rebels are averaging 506.7 yards and 35.9 points per game. The Ole Miss offensive coordinator is Jeff Lebby, a former Baylor assistant under Art Briles, who will coach his last game for the Rebels before becoming Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator.
Much of Lebby’s offensive philosophy stems from the fast-tempo offense he learned from working with Briles and his son, former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles from 2008-16.
“There's a ton of similarities from the ground up,” Lebby said. “From a tempo standpoint, spacing, how we run the football, those things are very similar. There's been a ton of growth, and the marriage here and merging the two things, obviously when Kendal was at FAU (Florida Atlantic University) with Coach (Lane) Kiffin and now me being here.”
The Rebels keep defenses guessing by shuffling in a lot players. Ole Miss relies on three backs as Jerrion Ealy has rushed for 703 yards and five touchdowns, Snoop Conner with 605 yards and 13 scores, and Henry Parrish with 542 yards and three scores.
While Dontario Drummond has caught a team-high 67 passes for 924 yards and eight scores, the Rebels spread the ball around as five other players have made 20 or more catches. If the Bears can limit Ole Miss’ running game, they will have a better chance to deal with Corral and the passing game.
“I think it starts with being solid in the run game, so they don’t get that started,” Bernard said. “Then slowing down their tempo, I think a lot of that comes off they’re going fast and hitting each receiver. They’re subbing in running backs and making long drives and tiring out defenses. I think early on stopping the run and controlling the tempo is going to be a huge part.”
The Bears lead the Big 12 with 16 interceptions, so forcing turnovers will be a big key in giving the ball back to quarterback Gerry Bohanon and the offense in good field position. In Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, the Bears intercepted four Spencer Sanders passes.
Corral has thrown only four interceptions in 380 pass attempts this season. But Baylor safety Jairon McVea said Spencer and Corral have similar athleticism.
“Corral can run it similar to him,” McVea said. “We had a great plan to stop his legs in Spencer Sanders. But Corral has a cannon for an arm. We haven’t really played anyone who can throw the ball 75 yards in the air. So we’ve been practicing that, and we’re ready for deep shots.”