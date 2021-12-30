Bears out to finish business in Sugar Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the things we've got to do is make sure we have to make him a little uncomfortable,” Roberts said. “We're going to have to pressure him. We've got to have an effective rush because if he sits back there and has time to go to a second and third progression and do that stuff, he's dangerous and keeps the sticks moving.”

A major reason why Baylor’s pass rush and run defense have improved is the addition of noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika from LSU. Often occupying two blockers up front, the 6-4, 350-pound Ika has opened lanes for his teammates to make tackles.

“I mean it’s hard because fans generally tend to look at stats, and stats don’t tell the whole story,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “You see Terrel (Bernard) make a lot of tackles, you see me and Petey (Pitre) make tackles. Like when we’re playing in a three-down front and he’s playing a zero nose, he’s taking up the center and the guard, and generally one of those guys is responsible for me. So I owe a lot to Apu, a lot of my tackles are because of him. So definitely thankful for his big body in the middle.”