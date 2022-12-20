Bears overcome shooting issues for 58-48 win against Northwestern State

After allowing 110 points against Rice three days ago, Northwestern State looked like easy prey for Baylor.

But Baylor’s shooting issues got in the way of any blowout aspirations.

Shooting just 38.9 percent, the No. 12 Bears struggled to put away the Demons. Baylor finally strung together enough baskets in the second half to pull out a 58-48 win on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

But it wasn’t the cohesive performance the Bears (9-2) hoped for with Big 12 play beginning Dec. 31 against Iowa State in Ames.

“Their (deliberate) style of play is really good as far as something no one wants to play against,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “It gives them a chance to stay in games like this, so kudos to them. I thought our guys played really good defense. If we didn’t give up the defensive rebound, we would have had a better margin and we would have all felt a little bit better about it.”

Playing without guard Adam Flagler for the second time in three games due to illness, the Bears struggled from the field from the tipoff and finished just eight for 25 from 3-point range.

Dale Bonner played superbly in Flagler’s point guard spot, collecting 11 points with seven assists and three steals.

“Just be ready when your number’s called, so I’m just going to continue to do that,” Bonner said. “I can really just be myself. My teammates believe in me, just how I believe in them. And we talk to each other every day and we just try to build with each other.”

Jalen Bridges contributed 13 points and broke out of his 3-point shooting slump by nailing two of four after coming into the game hitting just five of 32.

“It felt amazing, honestly,” Bridges said. “I feel like all shooters go through a slump like this in their career, this is easily the worst I’ve ever shot. But every day my teammates lifted me up telling me keep shooting, have faith in myself, believe in myself and that’s really all you could ask for in a group of guys. So every time I was open, I just let it fly.”

Demarcus Sharp and Ja’Monta Black both scored 17 points for the Demons (8-4), but Baylor’s defense made it tough all night. Northwestern State shot just 31.7 percent overall and was seven of 28 from 3-point range.

Though Baylor won the rebounding battle by a 41-34 margin, Northwestern State won the offensive boards, 13-12.

“Shooting comes and goes,” Drew said. “For us to be good, defense and rebounding have to get better. They’re a good offensive rebounding team, top 30 in the nation for a reason. They do a very good job rebounding, but we’ve got to get better at defensive rebounding.”

With the game tied at 24 early in the second half, the Bears went on a 14-0 run that was keyed by a pair of 3-pointers by LJ Cryer, who finished with 11 points.

But the Demons battled back to trim the lead to 42-34. Then Bridges took over as he scored on a putback and followed with a pair of treys. With another putback basket by Bridges, the Bears stretched their lead to 52-36 with 4:44 remaining.

“I think we were all really relieved, so we all got a Merry Christmas gift there,” said Drew of Bridges’ 3-pointers. “He’s worked hard on shooting, but I think the last two days he wasn’t leaving the gym until he got confidence. I think it showed. Those were two really big 3s.”

In an ugly first half, the Bears hit just 32.1 percent while the Demons hit 33.3 percent. Baylor went into halftime with a 24-22 lead, but they couldn’t find the basket most of the half.

Each team had a hot stretch as the Demons grabbed a 17-15 lead when they hit three straight 3-pointers, including a pair by Black and one by Isaac Haney.

The Bears answered with a 9-0 run that was sparked by a pair of steals and baskets by Bonner and Cryer’s 3-pointer.

But the Demons closed the half with a 5-0 run that featured Reggie Hill’s basket in the paint and Haney’s 3-pointer.

The Bears will return to action against Nicholls State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Ferrell Center.