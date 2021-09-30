Bears overcome Tech, 3-2

The Bears tied the game five minutes later when Olivia Mack drove a shot past White following an assist from Mackenzie Anthony.

“That’s a great goal,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Mack (Anthony) did a ton of work tonight to create a lot of opportunities for us. And then Olivia, how she pulled that out, I don’t know. She’s scored three goals this year, and all three have been crazy. She just finds a way to get it in the back of the net.”

Both teams scored first-half goals as Baylor’s Taylor Moon netted one off an Elizabeth Kooiman assist in the 16th minute before Big 12-leading scorer Kirsten Davis collected her 11th goal of the season five minutes later for Texas Tech.

Davis has scored five goals in five career games against the Bears.

“If you match up with her one-on-one, she can beat you with her speed,” Jobson said. “But what’s great about her is she disappears for a while, and then she finds the ball, and then she’s coming at you with speed. Dangerous player, knows where to go.”

Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt amassed seven saves as she nailed down her 51st career win.