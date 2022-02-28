Bears overcome tough Texas environment for 68-61 win

AUSTIN – Baylor knew it was walking into an extraordinarily tough environment with more than 16,000 fans jammed into the Frank Erwin Center for the final Texas men’s basketball game at the 45-year-old arena.
If the No. 21 Longhorns needed even more incentive, the Bears jumped from No. 10 to 3 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.
But the Bears withstood every challenge as Adam Flagler scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half en route to a 68-61 win over the Longhorns.
James Akinjo also collected 19 points with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Bears (25-5, 13-4) guaranteed the final days of the Big 12 race for the title against Kansas (23-5, 12-3) will be thrilling.
Baylor will finish the regular season against Iowa State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, while Kansas has games against TCU on Tuesday and Thursday and a home game against Texas on Saturday.
Baylor completed a regular season sweep of the Longhorns (21-9, 10-7) following an 80-63 win on Feb. 12 at the Ferrell Center. The Bears have beaten the Longhorns 12 of the last 13 games.
With the game tied 54-54, the Bears reeled off seven straight points as Flagler drove for a basket and stepped outside for a 3-pointer before Akinjo made a spinning move for a short jumper to stretch Baylor’s lead to 61-54 with 4:19 remaining.
The Bears then came up with two big defensive plays as Jeremy Sochan stripped the ball from Christian Bishop and Flo Thamba blocked Timmy Allen’s shot in the paint.
Akinjo buried a pair of free throws to push Baylor’s lead to 63-54 with 1:53 remaining.
The Longhorns led most of the first half in their last home game before moving into the new Moody Center next fall.
Trailing 30-27 at halftime, the Bears fell behind 39-34 when Allen hit a jumper, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
Flagler heated up by burying his next three 3-pointers to give the Bears a 46-44 lead with 13:06 left in the game.
After scoring 12 first-half points, Kendall Brown drew his fourth foul with 11:45 remaining. But Flagler drained another outside shot and Akinjo hit a free throw following a Matthew Mayer steal to lift Baylor to a 49-45 lead with 10:16 remaining.
Akinjo’s 3-pointer gave Baylor a 52-47 lead with 9:37 remaining, and Allen fouled Thamba on the play. But Thamba missed his first free throw in an one-and-one situation.
The Longhorns began surging back with a pair of Bishop baskets in the paint.
The game was a defensive battle from the opening tipoff. After hitting four of their first 14 shots, the Bears closed the first half by hitting seven of 11 field goals and went into halftime trailing 30-27.
Akinjo scored Baylor’s first basket on a drive before Flagler stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer for an early 5-2 lead.
After Jase Febres and Marcus Carr hit 3-pointers to give the Longhorns an 8-5 edge, Brown’s tip-in and Thamba’s basket in the paint gave the Bears a 9-8 lead with 14:15 left in the first half.
The Bears then failed to score for more than six minutes as Texas opened up a 16-9 lead with Carr’s steal and layup, Bishop’s basket in the paint and Andrew Jones’ layup.
Brown finally broke Baylor’s scoring slump by hitting a pair of free throws with eight minutes left in the first half. He was Baylor’s best scoring option the rest of the half as he buried a pair of 3-pointers and hit another outside shot.
With Mayer’s putback and Akinjo’s drive for a basket, the Bears grabbed a 27-26 lead with 1:11 left in the first half.
The Longhorns went into the half with a 30-27 lead when Devin Askew hit an outside shot and Jones picked up a loose ball and fed to Febres for a layup.