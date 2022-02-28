Bears overcome tough Texas environment for 68-61 win

AUSTIN – Baylor knew it was walking into an extraordinarily tough environment with more than 16,000 fans jammed into the Frank Erwin Center for the final Texas men’s basketball game at the 45-year-old arena.

If the No. 21 Longhorns needed even more incentive, the Bears jumped from No. 10 to 3 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.

But the Bears withstood every challenge as Adam Flagler scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half en route to a 68-61 win over the Longhorns.

James Akinjo also collected 19 points with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Bears (25-5, 13-4) guaranteed the final days of the Big 12 race for the title against Kansas (23-5, 12-3) will be thrilling.

Baylor will finish the regular season against Iowa State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, while Kansas has games against TCU on Tuesday and Thursday and a home game against Texas on Saturday.

Baylor completed a regular season sweep of the Longhorns (21-9, 10-7) following an 80-63 win on Feb. 12 at the Ferrell Center. The Bears have beaten the Longhorns 12 of the last 13 games.