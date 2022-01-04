Bears overcome turnovers, Oklahoma's hot shooting

Baylor didn’t reach No. 1 by being a one-trick pony.
On a night when the Bears committed 20 turnovers and the defense gave up way too many easy baskets, they still found a way to win by double digits.
With James Akinjo matching his career high with 27 points and Adam Flagler contributing 22 points, the unbeaten Bears overcame the Sooners, 84-74, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (14-0, 2-0) managed to win despite the Sooners (11-3, 1-1) shooting 55.8 percent. The Bears countered by hitting 56.4 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line while dominating the boards, 34-16.
“We’re a tough team, a tough group of guys,” Akinjo said. “Matthew Mayer broke his tooth, but he was still out there battling. Jeremy (Sochan) found the tooth in his arm and wrapped it up and battled. We just fought. Give credit to Oklahoma. They didn’t go away. But we know in the Big 12 no one is going away.”
In the postgame press conference, both Akinjo and Flagler were visibly disappointed when they looked at the stat sheet and saw Baylor’s 20 turnovers, which tied the season high.
“I don’t even want to look at it,” Akinjo said. “We’ve got to get a lot better.”
Akinjo collected five assists but had seven turnovers, while Flagler had two assists and five turnovers.
“I don’t believe I’m a turnover guy, in the sense that I take care of the ball,” Flagler said. “And James does, too. So it really upsets us. We don’t really worry about the points, but we have the ball in our hands a lot, so when we are turning it over, we’re hurting our team. And that’s the last thing we want.”
After the Bears opened up a 50-36 advantage in the early minutes of the second half, the Sooners kept cutting into their lead. Former University High School star Umoja Gibson nailed a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 75-68 with 2:13 remaining.
But the next time Gibson attempted a 3-pointer, Matthew Mayer made a spectacular play when he blocked the shot, grabbed the ball and raced downcourt for a layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 77-68 with 1:35 remaining.
“That block was huge,” Akinjo said. “Anytime you get timely blocks like that, it’s not just a defensive stop. It changes the momentum of the game. The block and the finish with the left hand, that’s what we needed at that moment.”
The Sooners weren’t through as Jordan Goldwire hit a pair of free throws and Gibson scored on a layup to trim Baylor’s lead to 77-72. Baylor’s LJ Cryer then lost the ball, but Oklahoma’s attempt to cut the lead to two was thwarted when Flo Thamba blocked Gibson’s 3-point attempt.
Akinjo hit a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 79-72 lead with 40 seconds remaining. The Bears finished the night with a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.
“That definitely was a difference in the game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Everything else, normally our bench does a little bit better as far as our production and then holding their bench. But really credit their bench for playing well.”
The Bears and Sooners came out trading baskets before Baylor began to create some distance midway through the first half.
Leading 22-21, Mayer stole the ball and scored before Flagler nailed a pair of three throws. Tanner Groves hit a hook shot for the Sooners, but Flagler answered with a 3-pointer and Kendall Brown stole the ball and scored to give the Bears a 31-23 lead with 8:56 left in the first half.
The Bears kept things rolling with Flagler’s jumper and slams by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Jeremy Sochan to stretch the lead to 37-27.
With Akinjo draining a pair of jumpers, the Bears went into halftime with a 45-36 lead even though the Sooners shot 68.2 percent. Drew was impressed with how Oklahoma ran first-year coach Porter Moser’s offense.
“I thought they did a great job with their pace, their cuts, and it’s our first time guarding and playing against this staff, and I thought they did a great job with their offense,” Drew said. “Normally when you’re going against coaches you’ve gone against, you’ve gone over the offenses for two to three years. I thought there were a lot of things that were different and new and caused us trouble, and the good thing is going forward hopefully we’ll be better for it.”