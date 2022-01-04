Bears overcome turnovers, Oklahoma's hot shooting

Akinjo hit a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 79-72 lead with 40 seconds remaining. The Bears finished the night with a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.

“That definitely was a difference in the game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Everything else, normally our bench does a little bit better as far as our production and then holding their bench. But really credit their bench for playing well.”

The Bears and Sooners came out trading baskets before Baylor began to create some distance midway through the first half.

Leading 22-21, Mayer stole the ball and scored before Flagler nailed a pair of three throws. Tanner Groves hit a hook shot for the Sooners, but Flagler answered with a 3-pointer and Kendall Brown stole the ball and scored to give the Bears a 31-23 lead with 8:56 left in the first half.

The Bears kept things rolling with Flagler’s jumper and slams by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Jeremy Sochan to stretch the lead to 37-27.

With Akinjo draining a pair of jumpers, the Bears went into halftime with a 45-36 lead even though the Sooners shot 68.2 percent. Drew was impressed with how Oklahoma ran first-year coach Porter Moser’s offense.

“I thought they did a great job with their pace, their cuts, and it’s our first time guarding and playing against this staff, and I thought they did a great job with their offense,” Drew said. “Normally when you’re going against coaches you’ve gone against, you’ve gone over the offenses for two to three years. I thought there were a lot of things that were different and new and caused us trouble, and the good thing is going forward hopefully we’ll be better for it.”

