Bears pick up two more commitments

Baylor continued its recruiting momentum by picking up two more 2022 verbal commitments Monday from Coppell offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele and DeSoto defensive back Devyn Bobby.

The Bears have 18 commitments in the 2022 class including eight since June 17. Baylor is ranked No. 10 nationally by Rivals.com in the 2022 team recruiting rankings.

The 6-6, 317-pound Ebosele is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who was recruited by schools like Houston, Kansas and Memphis.

The 5-11, 175-pound Bobby was recruited by Kansas, Kansas State and Colorado State. In the 2020 season, Bobby recorded 77 tackles with four for loss while intercepting four passes and defending 12 passes.

