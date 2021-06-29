 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears pick up two more commitments
0 comments

Bears pick up two more commitments

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor continued its recruiting momentum by picking up two more 2022 verbal commitments Monday from Coppell offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele and DeSoto defensive back Devyn Bobby.

The Bears have 18 commitments in the 2022 class including eight since June 17. Baylor is ranked No. 10 nationally by Rivals.com in the 2022 team recruiting rankings.

The 6-6, 317-pound Ebosele is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who was recruited by schools like Houston, Kansas and Memphis.

The 5-11, 175-pound Bobby was recruited by Kansas, Kansas State and Colorado State. In the 2020 season, Bobby recorded 77 tackles with four for loss while intercepting four passes and defending 12 passes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert